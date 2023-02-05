Two years ago, Jennifer Schultz, owner of Yoga in the Woods, got the idea to offer a different, seasonal way to stay active — goat yoga.
Students in the class follow Schultz’s instructions, the way a typical yoga class is conducted, while baby goats roam around the room, offering laughs and smiles.
“I enjoy doing it with people,” Schultz said. “I enjoy hearing them laugh, and I think this time in our lives, people need to laugh, because we’re trying to get through this pandemic, and there’s nothing better than a goat to make you laugh.”
Schultz said she discovered goat yoga online at a location in Massachusetts and wanted to bring it to the area.
“I thought I’d do it and have fun with it and just go for it,” she said.
Schultz has been raising goats for 10 years, making this the perfect businesses venture for her. But goat yoga isn’t the only class she offers.
“I offer Hatha yoga classes Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.,” she said. “I have a Saturday-morning and a Sunday-afternoon class as well.”
Schultz said her students love the goat yoga class.
“They love it, and they have a good time,” she said. “I love to see people smile, have a good time and enjoy the animals.”
Courtney Rudge participated in Saturday’s goat yoga class with her friends for the first time.
“I’d always seen people in bigger states do goat yoga, so when we heard there was something local, we were all really excited,” she said.
After finishing the class, Rudge said it was relaxing and not as intimidating as she expected.
“I’d never done yoga before, and I was worried it would be really strict and uptight,” she said. “But with the goats and a relaxed atmosphere, it was nice.”
Schultz offers goat yoga once a week for approximately a month.
Yoga in the Woods is at 2978 KY-140 in Utica.
For more information on goat yoga and other classes offered by Schultz, visit Yoga in the Woods on Facebook, @yogainthewoods_obky on Instagram or by calling 270-702-3027.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
