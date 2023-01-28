I was recently stopped in my car at the intersection of a street with little traffic.
A man wearing a frayed white farm coat and white painter’s pants walked down the street as his breath vaporized in the cold. As I turned onto the street and drove past, on the back of his coat were large black letters: ALONE AND INVISIBLE. He was homeless.
In my mind, I argued with his declaration as I thought of the men with signs who station themselves at busy corners asking for help. They are, I would guess, the exception.
There exists, in Owensboro and everywhere, an army of homeless persons — young men with backpacks and no apparent destination; a woman alone at night; a man and woman with backpacks and a dog. We glimpse them here and there. What never occurred 10 years ago on the street where I live now happens every day — a person who is obviously homeless walks or rides a bicycle down the street.
Where are these people from? Why are they homeless?
Those questions have their place but the greater question for me is: How is it that I have a home? If my life had taken a few consecutive left turns, I could be on the street.
I live in a home that was originally at the corner of Hill and Frederica Streets. As the gas station that now stands there was being built in the late 1960s, my mother bought the house and moved it a few blocks to a vacant lot next to our home.
She rebricked and replastered the house and rented it out for 30 years, then she and my father moved into it for the last 10 years of their lives. She wanted me to have the house after they passed. Because of her foresight, I have a home.
As my mother was growing up on her family’s farm, she heard stories of the women who had worked alongside their husbands as they cleared the land. At the noon meal, their babies were brought to them and they nursed them. She passed on those stories to us, her children.
She was the last of her siblings and when the farm was auctioned, she received the money which the farm brought. As my parents died, that was passed on to my sisters and me.
At the time, I was visiting the Daviess County Detention Center and became aware that inmates were released at 12:01 a.m. — standard operating procedure for many jails to minimize costs. Women were put out, on the edge of town with nowhere to go.
Two women I knew, one a fellow volunteer at the jail and another who had once been in jail, rented an apartment building on West Second Street to provide housing for women coming out of detention or treatment.
At the time, there was no long-term housing for women. Their sole source of support was their faith that God would provide for their needs. They named the ministry “Fresh Start for Women.”
When the need to buy a house next door to the apartment building presented itself, my family used money from the sale of the farm to buy and rehab the house.
It seemed that the money from the labor of those women belonged more to the women seeking a new life. The Keller House bears the name of those women — my ancestors.
I recently read the obituary of a Jewish businessman whose family’s construction company had built several Manhattan skyscrapers. He had served in the Army and afterward championed the cause of veterans. He once remarked: “When we help veterans, it’s not charity — it’s duty.”
He was actually articulating the Jewish concept of righteousness. In Hebrew the word is tze·da·kah: charitable giving, understood as a moral obligation.
This parallels the Christian understanding of stewardship: all that I have is from God and God asks that I share that. God attaches one string to all that He gives — to share it.
An acquaintance from my time in Jerusalem was given a grant to interview refugees from a village in Iraq that was destroyed. As they shared the stories of their lives, they discovered the richness of their culture which they carried with them to various places — in the beauty of their native dress, of their music and the skills that were part of their life.
One man who had moved to Europe had begun a successful business making soaps. As my friend spoke with him, he resisted being known as “a refugee.” The same applies to “the homeless:” There is so much more to who they are.
As I served at the Catholic Worker soup kitchen in Los Angeles, I developed an unlikely friendship with an elderly Black man, Sonny. I was a serious white kid in my twenties with a pony tail; he was an alcoholic who lived in the small office building of a former used car lot a block away.
Sonny had a dog, CJ, who to this day remains the smartest dog I have ever known. He needed to be. When Sonny would engage in an occasional brawl, CJ was biting the opponent’s leg.
I met Sonny one afternoon after we had finished serving meals and were cleaning the sidewalk alongside the soup kitchen. Sonny sat on the sidewalk with his back resting against a mural of the Crucified Christ, made up of the faces of various people that decorated the building’s wall. Sonny tenderly stroked the dog with his huge hands.
As we talked, he told me that he was going to jail the next day. I offered to visit. When I gave his name at the jail, I was told that he had given an alias but was there. We visited and a friendship began that day.
God puts into our lives people we need.
On evenings, at dusk, Sonny would stroll down Sixth Street, a main thoroughfare on which the soup kitchen faces out. First was CJ and Sonny followed. Sonny sometimes street-preached under the window of my room on the second floor.
Sonny made things personal. I wasn’t serving “the homeless,” I was serving men and women, each a unique person. Jesus might suggest that I was serving Him (Matthew 25: 31-46.)
Years ago, I read a novel by C.S. Lewis: “Till We Have Faces.”
While I don’t remember the content of the novel, the title has remained. God puts into our lives the people we need, that we may see beyond the labels we bear and know each other.
In doing so, we meet Jesus.
