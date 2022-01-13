God Smile Ministry helps bring smiles back to the faces of individuals in recovery by helping to finance dentures for those who have lost teeth due to substance abuse.
The nonprofit, which is run by President Alicia Cecil, vice president Tiffany Todd Kipling and secretary Jenifer Hayseley, has been around since 2019, although it has gone through some significant changes, including in operation and leadership along the way, according to Cecil.
While the nonprofit originally intended to provide full financial funding for dentures for client, Cecil said COVID-19 has put quite a hitch in fundraising efforts, causing the organization to try and set clients up to pay some portion of the service and God Smile will help with funding as needed.
The change, however, according to Cecil, has been a positive one, for both God Smile and for clients, who many times, are just getting out of recovery programs and looking to make changes in their lives.
Providing a portion of the funding themselves, she said, allows clients to work toward something.
“As women in long-term recovery, we kind of decided it might be better to push the applicant to kind of provide part of the payment … that way they can say it’s something they’ve accomplished by themselves,” she said. “If I go out and buy a car for $1,000 and it’s the first car I’ve ever bought since getting sober, then I’m really going to try and take care of that car because I paid for it out of my pocket.”
The nonprofit, however, will still help provide a portion of the funding, as needed.
God Smile Ministry, Cecil said, began with a collaboration of individuals in recovery who wanted to do something for those who have lost their teeth due to substance use.
“That’s one thing addiction takes away from your health, is your smile,” she said. “Our mission is just kind of … to help men and women in recovery just get the smile they deserve.”
Once the board was set up for the nonprofit, Cecil said the organization needed to partner with a local dentist to provide services to the clients.
An Owensboro dentist, Janet Rowland, reached out to the nonprofit and wanted to provide her services, for a reasonable price, according to Cecil.
“We’re working with people who probably don’t even have a vehicle; we needed to have something that was manageable for these people financially, so Janet has been with us since day one. She reached out to us and was so eager to help — she has such a big heart,” she said.
The organization, Cecil said, took off from there and has grown each year since with more applicants.
On average, she said, it serves about 30 clients each year.
“We’re helping more people and it’s great. God has really made a way to make this happen,” she said. “I know a lot of the people that have gone through and I can see the difference in the way they carry themselves before they go through the program and then after they get teeth; they come out of their shell and I think that, for me, is why I love to do it.”
Although changes have been made since the nonprofit began, Cecil said its mission is still the same — to bring smiles back to faces.
“I think the impact is really just giving people in recovery the ability to be proud of their smile again, because that’s one of the things we come in contact with when we talk to people after they out their application is, in they haven’t been able to smile and they’ve kind of practiced smiling in a way that doesn’t show their teeth, and it’s like they’re embarrassed of their past and what addiction has done,” she said. “When you get a new smile, you don’t realize how much it just brightens their whole being.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
