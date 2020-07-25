God’s House of Hope, a food pantry in Island, was awarded a $2,500 grant on Wednesday from the Bicentennial Volunteers Incorporated, a branch of the Tennessee Valley Authority, a corporate power and electric agency originating from Knoxville.
BVI contacted the Paradise chapter of the TVA Retirement Association recently in hopes of awarding grant money to areas needing assistance during COVID-19, according to TVARA member Thomas Calvert.
Calvert said the TVARA gave grants of $2,500 to four food pantries, including two in Muhlenberg County, one in Butler County and God’s House of Hope in McLean County.
He said God’s House of Hope has struggled recently with losing its monthly fish fry fundraisers and the hope is that the extra money will help get the food pantry through a difficult period.
“Our chapter is going to give the money to God’s House of Hope and the reason is … once a month, they have a fundraiser, a fish fry. Well, since this COVID deal happened, they had to stop that. So this is just trying to get them through to better times,” Calvert said.
He said while the grant is a “one time thing,” the BVI deserves credit for helping communities in need during trying times.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
