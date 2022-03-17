God’s House of Hope, Inc. Food Pantry in Island has continued to serve families in need during the uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
The non-denominational, non-profit (501c3) organization that was established in 2000 has continued to receive a number of donations from the community at large, including residents and churches to help serve over 350 families each month.
However, the last two years have proved challenging, nonetheless.
“Food insecurity is beginning to be a problem, especially with (the) kids,” said President William Carter.
“It’s been up and down on food (donations),” said Vice President Becky Curry. “We would run out of certain types of food (such as) vegetables … and the frozen meat has been slacking back off.”
The pantry has had to shift gears due to previous COVID safety guidelines, which included only having their regular volunteers enter the building, requiring temperature checks and keeping up with cleaning and sanitizing while all people needed to wear masks.
Additionally, they paused their monthly fish fry, which has been a primary source regarding their bills and performing maintenance work, and adjusting to having families pick up items through a drive-thru service to practice social distancing.
While the pantry saw a high need of people using their services at the beginning of COVID in 2020, Carter observed a decrease in families coming by to pick up supplies.
“Our services decreased because they were, I guess, affording more food on their own,” Carter said.
Curry said that they are now “leveling off” to where they were before COVID.
The time was difficult for Curry and Carter, who both each lost a brother due to the virus while also trying to keep the facility open for the people who need it.
At one point, Curry said that they had the building open for five days a week versus their normal Monday and Thursday schedule.
“We wanted to make sure that everybody could get here that needed to,” Curry said.
One of the hurdles that the pantry has been still overcoming is the lack of volunteers, which are the driving force of the organization as they do not have any paid employees.
Curry and Carter said they lost two volunteers in the past few years, with one passing away, while others have been afraid to come to the facility due to the fear of getting sick.
Currently, the pantry has between eight to 10 volunteers actively participating versus their typical number of 20 people helping out, while some people will come in on a need-to basis.
Though Curry said that they have organized their programming where an abundance of volunteers isn’t necessary all the time, there are days where more hands on deck would be appreciated such as making up boxes to get ready for families and helping with cleaning the building.
“Volunteering comes from the heart,” Carter said.
“You got to care for people,” Curry said. “You (have) to be compassionate and I think we just need to show God’s love to other people and let them know there is hope and there (are) people that care.”
Though COVID cases have decreased, people have still been cautious to help out.
“I think people are still concerned about being in close proximity to other people,” Carter said.
Another obstacle that Curry points out is families not aware if they qualify for services or even familiar with the services at all.
“We have people come say, ‘Oh, I just found out that ya’ll did this,’ ” Curry said.
The pantry offers two services: Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) — which serves people 60 and older who receive a 40 pound box of food and frozen meat once per month; and Temporary Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) — which serves people under 60 where the food box varies depending on how much food the pantry can purchase that month.
The program is based on household size, monthly income requirements and being a resident of the county.
Curry said that they see at least two to three new people sign up every month while also losing the same amount from time to time.
Carter believes that the pantry needs to reach a specific demographic.
“We need to sign up more seniors,” Carter said. “We’ve lost a lot of seniors during this coronavirus.”
Curry said that there are many grandparents that take care of their grandchildren, which sometimes proves more difficult due to being on a fixed income and possibly not having enough accessibility. Curry will have volunteers deliver the boxes to places like Beech Grove, Calhoun, Livermore and Sacramento if needed.
“We try to get the food into the homes if they can’t get here,” Curry said.
But the pantry is looking to get back to some type of normalcy, where Curry and Carter hope to bring back the fish fry in May depending on if they have enough volunteers to help cook and serve and enough food by that time.
Curry and Carter are considering the idea of moving the fish fry to be outdoors under a tent and moving tables outside, which is something they have done previously, for those who may be wary of being in close quarters.
Still, they have been thankful for still being able to provide for those in need when the future seemed unclear.
“We have been very blessed,” Carter said. “The community has stepped up and we’ve had donations and it’s just been a wonderful thing.”
If interested in volunteering, contact God’s House of Hope, Inc. Food Pantry at 270-486-3886.
For more information on qualifying guidelines for services, visit fns-prod.azureedge.net/sites/default/files/resource-files/CSFP2022IncomeGuidelines.pdf.
