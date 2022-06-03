John Burlew will be the next Daviess County attorney.
Burlew, a Republican, expected to face Democrat Nick Goetz in November’s primary election. But Goetz has formally withdrawn from the race, leaving Burlew to claim the seat uncontested. Daviess County Attorney Claud Porter didn’t seek reelection.
Goetz said that while he has enjoyed campaigning for office, he decided that he needed to prioritize his private practice.
“After careful consideration and lengthy discussions with my family, I have decided to withdraw from the race for Daviess County attorney in order to focus on the growing needs of my private practice,” he said. “I would first like to thank everyone who encouraged me and supported me over the last year. Ultimately it just came down to a choice that my private practice has grown to such a level that I would be doing a disservice to my current clients by just flipping into a new position and just leaving them without representation.”
“After just considering all options, it is better to just stay where I am at.”
Burlew said he was “surprised” by Goetz’s decision.
“A friend of mine notified me that Nick had posted on his Facebook campaign page that he was withdrawing, so that was how I found out,” he said. “I was surprised, because I think it is not very common for candidates to withdraw, but also excited because I knew that Nick was the only opponent, the primaries were over, and I am excited to be the next county attorney.”
Burlew said he wishes Goetz well as they both move forward.
“I have known Nick a long time,” he said. “We are around the same age, and we are both from Owensboro, and I wish him the best of luck in whatever he chooses to do.”
While Burlew remains committed to his campaign message, he anticipates pulling back on campaigning.
“I think when you don’t have competition, you are not going to be spending as much money,” he said.
He said he will remain active in the community, both leading up to the election and thereafter.
Burlew said he will be meeting with Porter — who will retire at the close of his term — on a weekly basis to try and learn as much about the job as possible in an effort to hit the ground running when he takes office.
