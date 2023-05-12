On Thursday, agents from Keller Williams Elite Realty in Owensboro took the day off from showing homes and meeting with potential homebuyers to help with building, cleaning, landscaping and painting at Fresh Start for Women as part of KW’s “RED Day” outreach initiative.
“RED Day” began in May 2009 as a corporate program where all KW offices set aside the second Thursday of every May to “renew, energize and donate within the communities we serve.”
This is the Owensboro office’s seventh year taking part.
“We’re so blessed to have so many people help us in our real estate business, we just shut down our office for a day to go back and give back to the community as best we can,” said Matt Brown, team leader/CEO of the Owensboro office.
Brown said a committee made up of agents and administrators is put together every year to help decide on helping a nonprofit “that can impact the community at the highest level.”
After having discussions about different options, Brown said he and the committee felt Fresh Start for Women — a transitional housing community that helps women achieve “a new normal” after completing recovery programs or facing other challenges — was the right fit.
“One of our people on our committee … had a relationship with Fresh Start; and that’s how we ended up here,” he said. “I’m a big believer … in second chances, and everybody has rough times in life, and to have a facility and people who are willing to help right wrongs and to make the overall community better — I think that’s what it’s all about.
“For those of us who are fortunate enough and in a position to help, that’s what we want to do.”
Sheryl Edge, real estate agent, was on-site volunteering and is “very passionate” about “helping people get a step up” in any way possible.
“As real estate agents, we see so much across the board, and we see all the opportunities to be able to help,” she said, “so this is just one great day to be able to come back and give back.”
Cindy Jean, executive director and co-founder of Fresh Start for Women, was grateful to KW for choosing the organization.
“It just really made me feel good because we struggled for so many years without being able to afford to do things,” she said, “and now it just seems that different places in the city are beginning to recognize who we are and beginning to partner with us.
“We like for our place to be a beautiful home for the women and children to live. We don’t want them to live in subpar conditions.”
Savannah Isbell, a resident at Fresh Start, echoed Jean’s statement.
“It warms my heart that people want to come out and help make this place better and our living situation better,” she said, “and that people are willing to go the extra mile to help somebody else (like) me.”
Brown and Edge said donating their time to Fresh Start was well worth it.
“It’s a great organization,” Edge said. “(It gives) women (a chance) to get their lives in order, to better themselves, to put them in a good position to have a great life.”
