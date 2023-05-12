On Thursday, agents from Keller Williams Elite Realty in Owensboro took the day off from showing homes and meeting with potential homebuyers to help with building, cleaning, landscaping and painting at Fresh Start for Women as part of KW’s “RED Day” outreach initiative.

“RED Day” began in May 2009 as a corporate program where all KW offices set aside the second Thursday of every May to “renew, energize and donate within the communities we serve.”

