Owensboro Gold Star Families Memorial Monument will officially be unveiled and dedicated on Tuesday, Aug. 25.
The Gold Star Families Memorial Monument is meant to honor Gold Star families, preserve the memory of the fallen and stand as a “stark reminder that freedom is not free,” according to the Hershel Woody Williams Medal of Honor Foundation’s website.
The dedication will begin at 1 p.m. with local and federal officials as well as veterans and the families of those who have the made the ultimate sacrifice.
Among those scheduled to attend the dedication are Medal of Honor recipient and former U.S. Sen. Bob Kerrey, retired Brigadier General Benjamin Adams, retired Major General D. Allen Youngman, retired Major General Tim Haake, U.S. Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul, U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, Iwo Jima survivor and Medal of Honor recipient Hershel Woody Williams, Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson and Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly. Tuesday will stand as the culmination of a two year community effort, said Watson.
“We received $75,000 in donations,” he said. “Cathy Mullins mentioned this to me about two years ago when the city was struggling financially. At the time, I couldn’t promise anything, but on a lobbying trip to D.C. I brought it up to Al (Mattingy) and he said, ‘Count me in.’ Adrienne Carrico deserves all of the credit. She managed to balance my wants, the committee’s wants and the wants of the community and kept us on budget. All of the work she has done is amazing.”
Carrico is executive assistant to the mayor.
Among the donors were Owensboro Grain, Daviess Fiscal Court, the city of Owensboro, Downtown Owensboro Inc., Atmos, Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, Rotary Club of Owensboro and the Public Life Foundation of Owensboro. The monument will truly make the community proud, Watson said.
“I am proud of this community and this memorial that will serve as a reminder for us not to take things for granted,” he said Monday. “I watched them put it together and I was incredibly proud. It has been a true community effort with the funding and everyone that has worked to put this puzzle together. I am excited to be able to show it off tomorrow.”
