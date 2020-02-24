One Owensboro resident wants to remind others about special license plates reserved for members of Gold Star Families.
Gold Star Families are known as families who have a family member who was killed while on active duty in the military.
Cathy Mullins, whose son, Brandon Scott Mullins, was killed in Afghanistan in 2011, said despite the restrictions on the license plate, they’re still available for numerous residents.
“There are a lot of people eligible for them,” she said.
Mullins has a Gold Star license plate that serves as a memorial to her son.
Kentucky first issued the license plates honoring parents of those who died in military service in April 2006. Beginning in 2016, license plates for siblings became available and two years later, sons or daughters could get license plates honoring their parents. License plates are also available for spouses.
Dick Humphrey, an Owensboro resident, qualifies for the special license plate and hopes to receive a one soon. Humphrey’s father, Franklin Mason Humphrey, died in Germany during World War II. He died March 13, 1945, close to the end of the war.
Humphrey, who discovered the existence of the license plates online, said he has submitted his paperwork to the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs for the license plate but has not yet received it.
To receive a Gold Star license plate, Kentucky residents must fill out an affidavit which includes verification of the family member’s service. After review, KDVA will send the applicant an official letter of eligibility for the Gold Star license plate. KDVA will also attach instructions to access the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet website to order the plate. KYTC will send a pre-approval form back to the applicant. The applicant may then take that pre-approval form and the KDVA letter of eligibility to the local Department of Motor Vehicles.
Humphrey originally thought a Gold Star license plate could be purchased similar to regular license plates.
“I thought I could just walk into the county clerk’s office,” he said.
If approved, Humphrey’s license plate will read 31345, the date of his dad’s death.
Richard House, chief deputy clerk for the Daviess County Clerk, did not have information readily available about how many Gold Star plates were issued in Daviess County but said they were uncommon.
“It is a rare plate,” he said.
More information about the plates can be found online at veterans.ky.gov/otherprograms/Pages/goldstar.aspx.
