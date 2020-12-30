Beverly “Goldie” Payne has Owensboro’s longest-running New Year’s Eve show.
She started hosting them in 1982 when she opened her first Goldie’s Best Little Opry House in Kentucky in the 100 block of Daviess Street and continued them until she retired at the end of 2008.
Then, Payne, whose nickname comes from her long-ago CB handle “Goldilocks,” started missing the New Year’s Eve shows, the other entertainers and the fans.
So, she staged the first “one-time-only” reunion at the RiverPark Center, where the last few New Year’s Eve shows had been.
This year would have been the eighth annual “one-time-only” reunion.
But then COVID-19 came along.
“I could cry,” Payne said. “There’s not going to be a reunion this year. Eight would have been great. But too many people come from out of town. And we couldn’t take the chance.”
She said, “So many kids have grown up there. It’s a sad time. We just couldn’t get it together.”
Payne said the reunion show isn’t just for the fans — many of whom come every year.
“It’s a reunion for the musicians too,” she said. “We relive old times and old songs. We stay in touch with each other.”
Payne said, “All my musician friends are hurting this year. Some of them do this for a living and others make extra money on weekends. And they haven’t been able to perform very often.”
Earlier she said about her “one-time-only” shows, “They say I’ve had more farewell tours than Cher. But when we got together for the first reunion, everybody had so much fun that we wanted to keep doing it one night a year.”
Her first theater sat on the site where the RiverPark Center’s Cannon Hall is today.
And Payne was the first performer to take the stage in Cannon Hall with a show for the construction workers when the performing arts center was in the final stages of construction.
Her New Year’s Eve shows started at 8 p.m. and ran until midnight.
A Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn-catered breakfast buffet followed the show.
“I’m looking forward to next year,” Payne said.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.