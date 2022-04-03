Guy Connor, a lifelong Owensboro resident who turns 82 years old Thursday, said his family did not have much in the way of material things when he was growing up, but his parents taught him and his siblings values.
“My dad made a dollar a day, but they taught us love,” he said at the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County. “I love the people.”
For 21 years and counting, Connor has been the house Bingo caller at
the senior center, a volunteer position that he continues to enjoy.
Becky Barnhart, senior center director, said Connor is a dependable volunteer, which is exactly what the senior center is in need of.
“He is here regularly, he is faithful, he is committed,” she said. “He is supportive of the seniors and the staff. He looks out for everybody.”
A lifelong farmer, Connor said he began coming to the senior center after semi-retiring.
“I started coming and I picked up a pool stick,” Connor said.
He then noticed a man, 92 years of age, who was the Bingo caller.
“I thought I would like to do that because I like to see people having a good time,” he said.
When it came his time to lead Wednesday’s Bingo, Connor said he decided to keep a little tradition from his predecessor alive.
“The old man would say ‘toot, toot,’ (when he would call I-22), so I keep that going. And when I call I-22, I have everybody say ‘toot, toot.’ ”
Connor said that he knows for some people, coming to the senior center for Bingo on Wednesday — or any of the other events or programming — is the only social interaction they get all week.
Barnhart said the senior center is still trying to build back its volunteer ranks after the COVID-19 pandemic caused the facility to close for a period of time. It is back to its regular hours.
“We are focusing on volunteers in April, just trying to recruit some more and communicate that we have more opportunities out here,” she said. “Before COVID-19, I wasn’t here, but I understand there were a lot of people volunteering.”
Connor said the numbers for Wednesday Bingo are starting to climb back up again.
“We went down from at least 80 playing, and it got down to about 15-20, and I didn’t like that,” he said. “Now it is coming back. We had about 43 this week.”
Connor has a clear message for those who may consider being a volunteer.
“I advise them to come on and try it,” he said. “If you don’t think you are going to like it, but you spend a few days or a few weeks, you will like it.”
