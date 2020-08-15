My daughter lifted the lid to the treat jar.
“You’re out of biscuits,” she called from the kitchen to the living room.
“Go ahead and refill the jar,” I called back as my dog Rufus danced back and forth between us. “There’s a box in the dishwasher.”
“In the where?” Beth yelled.
“The dishwasher!” I yelled back. “It’s that door in the cabinets under the counter, right there where you’re standing!”
“I know what a dishwasher is! Why do you keep a box of dog biscuits there?”
I sighed in exasperation. “Because otherwise it’s just a big waste of space so I might as well put it to some kind of good use.”
Beth had already opened the door and was rummaging around on the dish racks. “There’s all kinds of stuff in here,” she told me, as if I didn’t already know. I’m the one who put it there.
I shrugged.
“I’m going to have that stupid thing taken out one of these days when I get around to it and have some extra bucks to spend,” I said. “I’d a million times rather have more cabinet and storage space than that useless waste. I don’t know why anyone would want a dishwasher in the first place.”
Beth looked horrified. “I don’t know why anyone wouldn’t,” she said. “Don’t get rid of it, Mom. Your house will be worth more when you sell it if you’ve got a dishwasher.”
I laughed. “That’s your problem,” I said. “My next move is to Elmwood Cemetery. I don’t care what you do with the house after I’m gone. Put a dishwasher in every room if you want to.”
“Does this one work?” she wondered, handing Rufus another biscuit. He loves it when Beth visits; she is always more generous with the biscuits than I am. Of course, Beth isn’t the one who has to sweep up all the crumbs. Rufus is a sloppy snacker.
“I guess,” I said, shrugging. “I don’t know. I never tried it. Why should I? How many dishes can one person mess up? A plate, a fork, a couple of pans … How lazy would I have to be to not wash a couple of dishes after a meal?”
“The idea is that you don’t have to wash dishes after every meal,” Beth insisted. “The idea is that you put them in the dishwasher and then run it when it’s full. So every few days, maybe. Or for you, once a week. Whatever! The whole idea is to let the dishwasher do the work so you don’t have to worry about it.”
I snorted. “Well, that’s just ridiculous,” I said. “I would worry a lot more about a bunch of dirty dishes sitting in there getting all moldy until I got around to pressing the la-di-da button so I can go sit on my settee and eat bonbons.”
I know my daughter has no idea what a settee is, or a bonbon, for that matter, but she caught my drift just the same.
“Well, I use mine all the time,” she said, somewhat huffily, and I think was surprised to see me nodding in agreement.
“Well, sure,” I said. “You’ve got four people in your house and everything you cook has melted cheese all over it or some kind of baked-on barbecue sauce, so it makes sense for you to let a dishwasher do all the work.”
Now she was really puzzled. “Well, if you feel that way about it, then why didn’t we have a dishwasher years ago when I was growing up?”
I laughed. “Oh, my dear, but we did. In fact, counting you and your brothers, I had four of them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.