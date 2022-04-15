Owensboro city offices will be closed Friday, April 15, and Daviess County offices will operate on a limited schedule, in observance of Good Friday.
Owensboro City Hall and the city parks and recreation offices will be closed all day.
Sanitation trucks will operate on their normal schedule, but city bus service will only be available from 7:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Offices in the Daviess County Courthouse will close at noon, as will the county parks offices. The Holbrook Judicial Center will also close at noon.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
