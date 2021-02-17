Ernestine Winkler said she was in need of help shoveling snow out of her drive and walkways when three teenage boys showed up at her door offering to do it, free of charge.

Winkler, who lives on Prince Avenue, said she was on the phone with a family member Tuesday morning concerned about getting her driveway and walkways cleared for the mailman and in case she had an emergency and needed to leave her home.

“Unless somebody comes and knocks on my door and offers to shovel my snow, it will be here for a while because we’re having a second one this week,” she recalls telling her family member on the phone.

Winkler said she had a heart attack 11 years ago and is unable to do the shoveling herself.

“I just wanted to be able to get out if I had an emergency and needed to. I didn’t really intend to get out, but if I needed to, I couldn’t right now,” she said.

Nearly 30 minutes after ending the phone call with her family member, Winkler said she had a knock on her door. When she opened it, there were three teenage boys with shovels in their hands offering to clear her driveway for free.

Michael Newton, 16, Jalenn Neal 16, and Caleb Newton 15, worked together Tuesday to clear Winkler’s porch, front and back walkways and her driveway completely.

“They had everything completely cleaned, and I mean, they worked hard,” she said.

Winkler said although she did not know the three boys, they told her they lived in the neighborhood.

Michael Newton said the trio was bored this morning and decided to go out and shovel driveways for residents around their neighborhood. Late Tuesday afternoon, he said they had shoveled nine and still planned to do more.

Winkler called the teens “good Samaritans” and noted how sweet the act was. She said it is not every day that people help others out in this way without asking for compensation in return. She said she still wanted to pay them for their efforts and asked if they would mind returning Friday to help again if a second wave of snow hits this week.

“I still can’t believe how it happened. To just be talking about it and then, within minutes,” she said. “It’s nice that somebody will help somebody else these days.”

