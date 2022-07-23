It’s one thing to be smart and another thing to be dumb. But it’s another thing entirely to be smart about what you’re dumb about.
Me, I try to be that last thing.
I like to think I’m smarter than the average bear when it comes to technology, and I kinda am, if only by virtue of the fact that I’ve been messing with it for about 40 years now.
When the Messenger-Inquirer newsroom bought its very first personal computer — a Macintosh (that’s what we called them back then) — my boss put it on my desk and told me to learn how to use it. Everyone else stood around and stared in awe as I worked.
It was a boxy little thing with a keyboard and a slot into which you inserted floppy discs, which of course were not floppy at all. Each disc was loaded with its own program, and you chose a certain disc depending on what you wanted to do. Everything you did was also saved on a disc, so it didn’t take long before I had a plastic storage case filled with discs, all neatly labeled with whatever was on it. There was a disc for letters and correspondence, a disc for surveys, a disc with mailing addresses and other databases … on and on.
Those were the days, my friend. We thought they’d never end.
Thank goodness, they did.
Technology evolved — more than I could ever have imagined — and next thing you know, I was working in the cloud.
Unlike some Boomers, I really like technology and have embraced its benefits and conveniences. I know what I want to do and for the most part, I know how to do it.
But that doesn’t mean I understand all the techy stuff.
That’s where it comes in handy to know what you don’t know.
Prior to my recent retirement, I decided that my gift to myself would be a new home computer. At first, I figured I would get a laptop, but then I thought that notion through and realized that’s not what I want or need.
Laptops are made to be mobile — to go places.
I have no intention of ever taking a laptop anywhere. Why should I? I have a smartphone, and everything I want to do when I’m out and about is right there at my fingertips.
What I wanted — what I needed — was a computer with a big screen, so I could browse around online and maybe have two or more windows open at the same time, since I often find myself doing two or more things at the same time. I knew I wanted a lot of memory, because I download tons of photos and documents.
I did a little bit of research but wanted to confirm my plan. After all, it’s not what you know, it’s who you know. So I checked in with a couple of people who really and truly understand this stuff and told them what I had in mind.
“I think I want a solid-state drive, not a hard drive, right?” I asked — a question met with an unequivocal YES.
“And lots of memory,” I went on. “Like, at least a terabyte?”
Again, YES.
The next thing on my list got a little fuzzy: Something about ethernet ports, routers, wifi …. All I knew is that my new computer would need to somehow connect to the internet. How that would actually happen, well, that’s where I call in the cavalry.
Geeks to the rescue, and next thing you know, I’m all hooked up, connected to my printer, online, in action and ready to roll. Or should I say, ready to scroll. Haha! I crack myself up.
The fact that you are reading this column tells you everything is working, as that means I was able to write it, save it and send it, all through the magic of technology.
And that, dear friend, is really all you need to know.
