First, it was our great-grandparents lying in state at the funeral home.
Then, our grandparents.
And then our parents.
Now, we — the older baby boomers — are taking our turn stepping out into eternity one by one.
At the Ballard Memorial Class of ‘65’s last reunion in 2015, 24 of the 114 or so of us had already gone on.
And the number has grown since then.
Monday, I got a message from Betty Jo that Joe was in hospice care.
And a few hours later, another message said he was gone.
Cancer.
I thought back through a lot of years.
On so many Saturday nights back in ‘64 and ‘65, Joe, Kenny and I would drive around in Paducah on nights when we didn’t have dates.
And believe me, that was a lot of Saturday nights.
It was just cruising and talking.
Nothing exciting.
Eventually though, girls started saying “yes” to dates.
And the cruising ended.
In the fall of ‘65, Joe was one of my roommates at Murray State University.
Baby boomers were crowding colleges that year.
And we had three people squeezed into a room designed for two.
The other guy was a kid from Louisville, whose name I’ve long since forgotten.
All I remember of him is the day he came running into the room, saying he had seen a wild animal on campus.
Turned out to be a squirrel.
Between our freshman and sophomore years, I married Sandy, and we moved into married student housing.
I never saw Joe again until our 50th class reunion.
Life, as they say, had gotten in the way.
But every time I drove by his old house on U.S. 60 when I went home, I thought about him.
We ate with Joe and his wife, Betty Jo and her husband and Nancy and hers at the last reunion.
Joe had a bunch of grandkids and great-grandkids by then.
And a full Santa Claus beard.
He said he had impersonated the Jolly Old Elf for a few years.
But seeing too many children who he knew would never get the gifts they were asking for and those who wanted Santa to fix their broken families had gotten to him.
And he had stopped.
I enjoyed that night.
COVID-19 meant there was no reunion in 2020.
And I never saw Joe again.
But I’m confident that I will someday at life’s final reunion.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
