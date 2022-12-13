Hundreds of children received toys, cookies, and holiday cheer at Goodfellows Club’s recent Christmas party.
But they also received vouchers for a free pizza this year, thanks to a partnership between Goodfellows, Little Caesars, and local nonprofit Beverly’s Hearty Slice.
Goodfellows Executive Director Sherry Baber said about 400 children attended Friday night’s Christmas party, and one pizza voucher was given to each family. Beverly’s Hearty Slice donated 50 of the Little Caesars vouchers, with Goodfellows purchasing the rest at a discount, said Beverly’s Hearty Slice founder Travis Owsley.
Baber said the idea for free pizza stemmed from the party being on a Friday night — the event had typically been held the Saturday morning before Christmas — when families would need dinner. With Beverly’s Hearty Slice already serving pizza in Owensboro every other Friday night, Baber said it made sense to get Owsley on board.
“We knew he already serves a lot of the families at the party, too,” she said.
Owsley said he was thrilled for Beverly’s Hearty Slice — which he founded two years ago to honor his mother, Beverly Slaughter, who died in 2018 — to participate in the annual Christmas Party for the first time.
He said his favorite aspect of the party was seeing some of the police officers there dancing with the children to the Christmas music.
“I think they got a different perspective on police officers,” he said. “This is how you bring the community together.”
Owsley said he looks forward to participating in the 2023 Goodfellows Christmas Party.
However, Owsley’s organization isn’t finished handing out food this year. He said Beverly’s Hearty Slice is holdings its own Christmas party this Friday at Kendall-Perkins Park from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Along with pizza, there will be giveaways of gift cards, toys, coats, and candy.
A DJ will be playing Christmas music, and Santa will be there to take pictures with families, Owsley added.
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301. Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/donate.
Goodfellows Roll Call, Dec. 13, 2022
Previously reported … $89,624,16
Anonymous … $2,000
In loving memory of Pete and Mary
Jeanne Dewey, and Bill and Nancy
Hurley … $1,000
Friendships … $900
In honor of Barry and Laura Crume, T.J.
and Danielle Crume, Rich and Mimi
Crume Sterling, and Clay and Sally
Bales … $400
Doug and Sally Black … $200
In honor of our good neighbors on
Old Cabin Road by Christy and Sonny
Hall … $150
In memory of our parents, Spurgeion, Sr
and Hazel Jones, Love, Carole Storm,
Linda Emberton, Jenny Sparks, Debbie
Burton, Cyndi Storm, and Spurgeon
Jones, Jr. … $120
In memory of James B. White, Jr.,
Delight S. White, Davis S. Parsons, Sr.,
and Alma Dean Parsons … $100
In memory of Violet Cassidy and
Jeremiah Ziehr by family … $100
Anonymous … $1
Total as of Dec. 13, 2022 … $94,595.16
