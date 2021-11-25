The Goodfellows Club of Owensboro will again be hosting its traditional party for children in need in the Owensboro community this year. The party, which typically occurs on the last Saturday before Christmas, could not be held last year as a precaution against the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are going to have a party this year, it will be a little bit different,” Goodfellows Club President Bob Clark said. “We are going to split the groups between county schools and city schools to try and limit the number of people in the Sportscenter at one time, for COVID-19 reasons.
Clark said children from Owensboro City Schools will be able to enjoy the Christmas party between 9-10 a.m. on Saturday Dec. 18, while children from Daviess County Public Schools will follow between 10:30-11:30 a.m.
“It is not the same that we have had in the past, but it is still a party. Last year, we couldn’t do anything other than have a drive-through, which is not typically what we would like to do.”
Clark said that in his recollection, 2020 was the only time in recent memory that the club was not able to host the party, which it has done every year since 1916.
Despite the coronavirus pandemic throwing a wrench in some of the Goodfellows Club’s traditional fundraising efforts, the club was able to set a donation record last year of $186,015.18 — nearly $80,000 more than the club was expecting to raise.
“That was kind of surprising, because we didn’t know, given what all went down last year in regards to COVID-19 and people not being able to work and all that, how that was going to affect us,” Clark said.
In addition to its signature Roll Call fundraiser that begins each year on Thanksgiving Day, the Goodfellows Club also typically hosts three smaller fundraisers throughout the year. These include a tennis tournament that was able to go ahead as planned last spring, as well as a performance of Messiah by the Owensboro Choral Society that had to be canceled and a fall soup sale that also could not be held this year.
As an alternative, the club hosted a 50/50 raffle at Reid’s Apple Festival last month, which Clark said was able to help offset the soup sale.
“I think we raised about $16,000, so we were able to net about $8,000 of that, which is about what we would make on a soup day,” said Clark, who sees the raffle becoming an annual fundraising tool. “That is something we are hoping to make a tradition going forward, another opportunity to raise funds for the group.”
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to: Goodfellows Club, Messenger-Inquirer, P.O. Box 1480, Owensboro, KY 42302 or made online at www.goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/donate. Another link to donate online is https://app.mobilecause.com/form/3ebhXQ?vid=eoq13. Or, text RollCall to 41444.
Goodfellows Roll Call, November 25, 2021
Previously reported … $186,015.18
B.J. Killian Foundation … $7,500
Settle Memorial Church Christmas offering … $825
Facebook donations … $815
Blackbaud Giving Fund … $311.81
Maverick Class of FBC … $300
Southern Star Matching employee
Cindy Thompson gift … $300
John Drew Kirkland Trust … $250
HCA Healthcare Foundation … $200
In memory of Ebbert Peacock … $200
Network for good … $155
Network for good … $150
Southern Oaks soup day … $101
Alice and Charles Howard … $100
Kroger rewards … $80.77
Kroger rewards … $76
In loving memory of my daughter-in-law, Denise Mills … $75
Brenda Zuerner … $60
In memory of Ebbert Peacock … $50
Network for good … $50
Network for good … $25
In memory of Aaron Anderson … $25
Anonymous … $20
In memory of Ebbert Peacock … $10
Total as of November 25, 2021 … $197,694.76
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
