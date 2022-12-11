The Goodfellows Club and Daviess County Public Schools are continuing their long partnership this academic year.
Melissa Gregory, Family Resource Youth Service Center coordinator for Heritage Park High School, said 718 students in the district have been served by Goodfellows so far during the fall semester.
Some of the schools in the district allow families to sign up for a date to meet FRYSC coordinators at a store to purchase clothing, while other schools have a set date and all families that need assistance can show up and do the same.
“It’s so impactful for the community and for the students to get new clothes they picked out that they’re proud of,” Gregory said. “If you feel good in clothes you wear, that shows every day.”
Gregory said having new clothes helps break down barriers to learning.
“Students don’t get picked on and it breaks down barriers for kids,” she said. “It gives them a sense of pride to have warm, comfortable clothes for school.”
Some students end up missing days of school when they don’t have proper clothing, Gregory said.
“If you don’t have proper clothing, you won’t leave the house,” she said. “If it’s too cold and you don’t have a jacket, you’re not comfortable.”
Gregory said students love being able to get new clothes and are excited to find clothes that fit their style and personality.
“With some of the students at my school, they want to make sure their siblings also have new clothing,” she said. “We tell them to spend the money on themselves because their siblings will also be taken care of. It’s sweet to see them take the goodness they get and spread it.”
Goodfellows also assists students whose families are faced with emergency situations.
“There are special funds we can get approved for to get clothing for students who are in those situations,” she said.
Gregory likes that Goodfellows is all about helping kids and their families.
“They make sure they have what they need and they’re great to work with,” she said. “Seeing the joy on the kids faces, showing off what they got, it was important and special. I’m glad to be part of it and I’m thankful for Goodfellows.”
Summer Davis, FRYSC coordinator for Meadow Lands Elementary School, said the shopping nights mostly take place during September, October and November.
“When you’re a child, it’s tough to come to school wearing things that you’ve had for the past five years and it’s too small or uncomfortable or dirty,” she said. “Having something new for those children in need, it’s going to help them socially to feel like they’re fitting in and having something new like other children have.”
Davis said if a student is sitting in a classroom and they are cold because they don’t have access to warm clothing, it’s uncomfortable.
“They’re needs aren’t fully being met if it’s winter time and they don’t have a coat,” she said. “It eliminates that barrier for that family to not have to worry about an expensive winter coat.”
One of the families at Meadow Lands reached out to Davis to say their child was in tears as they shopped with their mother during the shopping night.
“They haven’t had a winter coat, they’ve had jackets, but they never had a winter coat for as long as they can remember,” she said. “They were in actual tears when they got to bring home an actual winter coat, finally, after all those years.”
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301. Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/donate.
