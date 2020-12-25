Despite COVID-19, the Owensboro community donated more than $175,000 for the Goodfellows Club during its fiscal year.
“This year, we felt like with the pandemic and the economic problems going on, we expected to take a hit,” said Goodfellows President Bob Clark.
Clark said the goal for donations stays in the $150,000 range every year, but they budgeted for 30% less for 2020.
“As usual, the Owensboro community never ceases to amaze us,” he said.
Clark said the roll call donations this year are close to the 2019 number.
“I think I can speak for all the board members when I say we are very humbled and grateful,” he said. “We didn’t expect the numbers to be this high.”
Clark said even though roll call begins on Thanksgiving and ends on Christmas, Goodfellows takes donations year-round because the need is there for children all year long.
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to: Goodfellows Club, Messenger-Inquirer, P.O. Box 1480, Owensboro, KY 42302 or made online at www.good fellowsclubofowensboro.org/donate. Another link to donate online is https://app.mobilecause.com/form/3ebhXQ?vid=eoq13. Or, text RollCall to 41444.
Because of COVID-19, in-person donations at the Messenger-Inquirer are unavailable at this time.
Goodfellows Roll Call, Dec. 25, 2020
Previously reported … $158,174.62
Bruce and Lia Hager … $10,000
In memory of Urban and Mary Strobel, and in honor of Joe and Mary Jane
Clark by Denny and Kathy … $1,500
William H. Greer … $1,200
In memory and honor of our family members — Peace … $500
Anonymous … $500
In honor of my family and friends … $500
In honor of our Owensboro Middle School Administrators, Randy Bryant, Alisha Ferry, Melissa Brown, and Rocky White by faculty and staff … $334
Linda Wahl … $311.81
Mike and Cindy Thompson … $300
In memory of Mom and Dad, David A. and Eva M. Johnson … $200
From Zachery, Bella, Tucker, Ally, Tyler, and Holt … $200
Sherman, Les, and Rita … $200
In memory of Steve Wahler by Tami, Brandon, and Ashley … $103.93
In memory of Marvin and Nancy Pedley … $100
In memory of Sara Troutman by Owensboro Herb Society Inc. … $100
Glenn W. Campbell III … $100
Anonymous … $100
In memory of Hugh Tommy Feldpausch, Ralph Clark, and my favorite Uncle,
Ronnie Feldpausch … $100
In memory of Luther and Myrtle Mercer … $100
Bob and Patsy Hudson … $50
In loving memory of Herman J. Loyd by family … $50
Julia Crago … $50
Anonymous … $50
In memory of John Glenn Calhoun by Nancy Calhoun … $50
In honor of Tom, Jeffrey, and Fran, and Austin and Mary by Aunt Nancy … $50
Anonymous … $50
In loving memory of Mom, Ma-in-Law, and special Grandma
In Heaven, Marjorie A. Keohane by Kelly, John, and Jordan Steitler … $25
In memory of Charlie and Helen Steitler by John, Kelly, and Jordan
Steitler … $25
In memory of Rev. George Hunter by Bob and Lynn Heady … $25
In loving memory of my precious husband, David Vanover on your 3rd Christmas in Heaven. Missing you so much. Merry Christmas honey. All my love, always and forever, Peggy … $20
in loving memory of John, Martine, Jimmy, Charles, Kenneth, and Gene Vanover, and Tommie and Gladys England by Peggy Vanover … $20
Anonymous … $10
Judy Johnson … $10
Total as of Dec. 25, 2020 … $175,109.36
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com.
