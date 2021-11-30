The Goodfellows Club helps brings a sense of normalcy to students whose families might be experiencing trying times, according to Keisha Arnold, family resource coordinator with Newton Parrish Elementary School.
Arnold said students at Newton Parrish have experienced more need than ever before due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But through Goodfellows, the school has been able to assist with some of those needs, whether it be clothing, coats, shoes or dental care.
“We’re just very grateful to be able to have a resource like (Goodfellows) to help our kids,” she said.
Arnold said this past year, a Newton Parrish family experienced a house fire and were in need of clothing for the entire family. Through Goodfellows, she said the school was able to help fulfill those needs.
Additionally, she said the Goodfellows Christmas party is able to provide children with a positive holiday experience.
With the party having not been in-person last year due to the pandemic, this year’s party, Arnold said, “will give the kids some sense of normalcy.”
“Last year, they had a virtual party, and the kids were able to drive through and pick up gifts,” she said.
She’s excited that this year, with the party being in-person, the kids will have a chance to socialize and celebrate the holidays and feel normal and cheerful.
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to: Goodfellows Club, Messenger-Inquirer, P.O. Box 1480, Owensboro, KY 42302 or made online at www.goodfellows clubofowensboro.org/donate. Another link to donate online is https://app.mobilecause.com/form/3ebhXQ?vid=eoq13. Or, text RollCall to 41444.
Goodfellows Roll Call, November 30, 2021
Previously reported … $5,906.83
In memory of our parents: Mr. and Mrs. John S. Fulkerson, and Mr. and Mrs. John D. Byrne, Sr. … $500
In loving memory of Cissy by Ron … $300
In memory of Hettie and Bob Gillette, Jr. by Jack Gillette … $250
In memory of my siblings: Larry Fulkerson, Bill Fulkerson, Doug Fulkerson, Norma Medley, Anna Clements, Mary Kennedy, Lola B. Whitesides, and Gladys Peters … $250
In memory of my siblings: John D. Byrne, Jr., and Sister Elaine Byrne … $250
In memory of Jack and Sarah Hardin, and Jenny Hardin … $100
In memory of John C. Gist, Emily Helm, and Ernest and Elizabeth Head … $100
In memory of James Albert Sweeney on his birthday, Dec. 7 … $25
In memory of Lisa Carol Sweeney on her birthday, Dec. 9 … $25
In memory of N.M “Chuck” Leisure … $25
In memory of Pauline Leisure Boyd and James H. Boyd … $25
In memory of Ebbert “Ebb” Peacock … $25
Total as of November 30, 2021 … $7,781.83
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.