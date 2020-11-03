Goodfellows Club officials recently canceled Soup Day for Kids.
At one point, it looked like the Dec. 4 fundraiser might happen as a drive-thru event in which supporters would preorder the type and amount of soup they wanted, but regional health officials advised against it.
For Soup Day, local restaurants donate many types of soups and chilis for Goodfellows to sell. Of course, the soups arrive in large containers and must be divided into smaller ones for individual sales, said Bob Clark, Goodfellows president.
Green River District Health Department officials felt using volunteers to transfer food between containers involved too much risk during a worldwide pandemic, Clark said.
“We can’t ask restaurants to package our soups in quarts and gallons,” he said.
So the decision was made to cancel Soup Day.
That’s the third Goodfellows fundraiser down the drain this year.
The annual performance of Handel’s “Messiah” was canceled, and WBKR’s yard party was called off.
“Those three events cost us about $13,500 (in donations),” Clark said.
Goodfellows plans to apply for federal funds appropriated earlier this year to assist nonprofits that lost funding due to COVID-19.
Also, the nonprofit, probably best known for providing gifts to children in need at the Sportscenter every holiday season, plans to apply for a gaming license so it can host raffles and perhaps a 50/50 pot, Clark said.
“Hopefully, that will open doors for fundraising going forward,” he said.
It’s important for Goodfellows to explore ways to bring in donations year-round, Clark said.
Besides the holiday party, Goodfellows provides clothing and dental care all year for children who live in low-income households.
For example, during the past eight years, the nonprofit has spent more than $1.1 million on shoes, coats and clothing.
Last year alone, Goodfellows bought more than $200,000 in clothing and shoes for more than 1,500 kids.
To increase donations, the nonprofit started the Clothe a Child campaign earlier this year. It costs $75 for Goodfellows to clothe a child.
Those who wish to give to Clothe a Child should text Clothe75 to 41444. For more information or to give online, go to GoodfellowsClubofOwensboro.org.
Clark disclosed another major change for Goodfellows this year.
The annual holiday party at the Sportscenter will not take place as usual. Instead, the annual gift giveaway will happen at multiple locations over a period of several days that will be announced later.
Goodfellows officials are working with local school districts’ family resource counselors to enroll families ahead of time because this plan requires far more advance coordination, Clark said. This year, Goodfellows will need to know the name, age and gender of each child coming to each location.
“It makes it more challenging,” Clark said.
Then, the next big worry is toys, he said. Due to the impact of COVID-19, a major supplier recently expressed concern about its ability to receive an ample supply.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
