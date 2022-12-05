The Goodfellows Club’s annual Christmas Party is this Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Owensboro Christian Church.
For years, the party had been held at the Sportscenter on the Saturday before Christmas.
But with attendance dropping from around 1,000 kids per year to only 300-400 in 2021, changes need to be made, said Goodfellows Executive Director Sherry Baber.
Baber said feedback she received from school family resource centers indicated that families want more of an activities-based party.
“This year’s party looks different from other years, but it’s because of the family resource centers telling us what families will enjoy,” she said.
Instead of sitting in the Sportscenter bleachers, kids will have a plethora of activities to participate in, she said.
“The kids won’t be sitting down; they’ll be on the move the whole time,” she said.
Baber said the activities will include decorating stockings and cookies, making Christmas ornaments and making “reindeer food.”
There will also be a photo booth where children can have their picture taken with Santa. The photo booth will further be available for family photos, Baber said.
“After participating in these activities each family will progress to the bags, books and toys where they will make their selections and pick up the pizza voucher,” she said.
Baber said pizza vouchers are another new aspect of the party — allowing families to order the pizza whenever they choose.
“They can order the night of the party, next week or next month,” she said.
Baber said she’s used to seeing the Goodfellows Christmas Party change with the times. When she joined the board some 20 years ago, the decision was made to have Santa ride into the Sportscenter on a motorcycle, she said.
“The board is willing to make changes. It’s not a matter of doing the same thing we’ve been doing for 100 years,” she said.
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301. Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/donate.
