Saturday morning, a Christmas tradition returned to the Owensboro Sportscenter, when children and parents were invited inside for the Goodfellows Club’s annual Christmas Party.
Last year, with the COVID-19 pandemic having closed city and county schools, Goodfellows officials canceled the indoor party. Instead, they held a drive-thru event for the children chosen to participate, where volunteers would load the children’s toys into cars.
Saturday morning, however, the Goodfellows was able to host two parties indoors at the Sportscenter. The first party was for children from Owensboro schools, and the second was for kids from the county school district.
Melissa Clark, who brings her children to most Goodfellows Christmas parties, said the being at a party with only half the crowd was a big difference.
“There’s not thousands of people,” Clark said. At previous parties, “you couldn’t move,” Clark said.
Although the audiences were smaller for the two parities, there was still plenty of holiday cheer to be had. As the Wulfe Bros., a Louisville band, got the crowd into the groove, members of the Owensboro High School Rose Curtain Players, dressed as princesses and super heroes, led the dances and mingled with the crowd. Later, Santa joined the Players for the “YMCA.”
In the hall, tables were lined with dolls, toy trucks, puzzles, craft sets, action figure sets and board games. Every child chosen to participate in the party would receive a toy of their choice, a book and a bag of essential items, such as tooth paste and toothbrushes.
Children are chosen to participate through their school’s Family Resource Centers.
“There are so many kids in this audience who would not have a Christmas without this day,” Owensboro Public Schools superintendent Matthew Constant said. “I’m so glad it’s back.”
Mary Beth Hurley, a member of the Goodfellows board, said shopping for the party was challenging this year, due to supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic.
“This year, we have 1,000 toys,” Hurley said. Since Goodfellows shoppers couldn’t buy in bulk, they ended up with smaller numbers but a very wide variety of toys for the kids to choose from, Hurley said.
“This year, a lot of time went into (shopping) because we weren’t able to buy large quantities,” Hurley said. “We covered every store in town, and beyond.”
At a table away from the main action, a team from the Green River District Health Department were offering COVID-19 first shots, second shots, and boosters.
“It’s another way of helping the community,” Hurley said.
Clark said the party is a regular part of the Christmas season for her children.
“The party is a little different this year,” Clark said, but said her children “look forward to it.”
Constant, who received the Goodfellows Ann Sabetta Award for his work on behalf of the organization, said Goodfellows is at work throughout the school year for kids in the OPS system, providing school clothes, coats and even paying for dental work in some circumstances.
“I just love the care, the lengths Goodfellows goes to care for kids,” Constant said.
