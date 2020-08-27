Goodfellows Club is most often associated with its annual holiday party for kids in need at the Sportscenter.
However, the nonprofit has spent more than $1.1 million in the past eight years on shoes, coats and clothing for local schoolchildren.
Last year, Goodfellows bought more than $200,000 in clothing and shoes for more than 1,500 kids.
With so many families earning less because of the coronavirus, the Goodfellows board of directors feels the need for clothing assistance will grow even more this academic year, said Jaclyn Graves, board member.
“The need has been steadily increasing over the last few years, but donations have been decreasing,” Graves said.
To ensure the club can meet the demand, its officials recently started a fundraiser titled Clothe a Child.
“For $75, you can clothe a child for a year,” Graves said.
That low price is possible because Goodfellows has formed relationships with retailers, who help stretch donations to the max.
Throughout the year, the nonprofit works with family resource counselors in local schools to supply clothes and dental care to children in need.
The Clothe a Child fundraiser will be ongoing, unlike the annual fundraising campaign that takes place in November and December each year.
For the first time, Goodfellows is offering a text-to-donate option. Those who wish to give to Clothe a Child should text Clothe75 to 41444.
For more information or to give online, go to Good fellowsClubofOwensboro.org.
Goodfellows, which the Owensboro Inquirer formed in 1916, does not have any paid staff or overhead, which means 100% of donations go to local children in need.
Renee Beasley Jones
