Goodfellows Club of Owensboro added a new way to donate this year with a text-to-donate option in addition to an online donation option through MobileCause.
Every year, Goodfellows Club takes donations, 100% of which go toward providing clothing, shoes, coats and emergency dental and medical year to children in need.
According to the Goodfellows website, the club now offers three ways to donate.
Those wishing to utilize the new text-to-donate feature can text Clothe75 to 41444.
Mail-in donations can be sent to The Goodfellows Club at 1401 Frederica St., 42301 in Owensboro.
For online donations, visit goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/donate and click on the “Donate now with MobileCause” link.
Goodfellows recently partnered with MobileCause, which provides fundraising and communication software to nonprofit organizations in the U.S., like the text-to-donate option.
Through the online donation link, anyone wishing to donate can make a one-time, weekly, monthly or quarterly donation with a card or through Paypal.
Because of Covid-19, in person donations at the Messenger-Inquirer is currently unavailable. Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to: Goodfellows Club, Messenger-Inquirer, P.O. Box 1480, Owensboro, KY 42302 or online at www.goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/donate.
Goodfellows Roll CalL
Previously reported … $600
Oshkosh Area Community
Anonymous Fund … $500
William M. and Sherry O’Bryan
Charitable Fund … $500
Robert Shadwick Sr. Endowment Fund .. $358.39
In memory of Wanda J. Oldham … $250
William B. and Nancy T. Wilson
Clothe a child … $75
In memory of Wanda J. Oldham … $50
In memory of Wanda Oldham … $25
In memory of Gertrude Bell Taylor … $10
Total as of Nov. 28, 2020 … $2,368.39
