When Goodfellows Club board members met recently, their agenda centered around expected changes to the nonprofit’s traditional Soup Day for Kids, holiday party for children and other fundraising efforts.
Because of the worldwide pandemic, Goodfellows’ Soup Day fundraiser scheduled for Dec. 4 can’t be conducted the same. In the past, hundreds of people gathered at Settle Memorial United Methodist Church’s fellowship hall during their lunch hour to taste soups donated by restaurants from all over town.
“This year, so we are still visible, we will have soup, but it will likely be sold in quarts or gallons,” said Bob Clark, Goodfellows president.
The details haven’t been ironed out yet, but Clark expects this year’s Soup Day will require preorders and donors will pick up orders at a drive-thru location instead of eating on site.
Those changes may mean less variety. In the past, restaurants donated several types of chilis and soups to the event, which was something like a taste-testing.
Clark expects a limited number of soups from which to choose this year.
Also, the annual Christmas party at the Sportscenter will change. Families and children can’t stand shoulder-to-shoulder waiting in line to choose toys or sit side-by-side in the Sportscenter’s bleachers, waiting for Santa to arrive.
Ironclad decisions haven’t been made yet, Clark said. “The only thing we know for certain is it’s not going to be the traditional party we have had at the Sportscenter.”
The Goodfellows’ Christmas Party Committee still needs to meet and hammer out the details, he said.
Here are some possibilities:
The party may be a mobile event this year. It may happen in multiple locations and over several days. Again, gifts likely will be doled out on a drive-thru basis.
There’s even been discussion about delivering gifts to children’s homes as opposed to making families come to centralized locations.
On a positive note: Changing the venue and way gifts are delivered creates the opportunity to make the event more accessible to city and county kids, Clark said.
Transportation may be an issue for some families. Providing gifts in city and county locations, as opposed to a central city location, could solve that dilemma for some families.
The Goodfellows board fears what COVID-19 may do to roll call donations. Roll call begins Thanksgiving Day. As people donate, their names and amount of their donations are listed in the Messenger-Inquirer daily.
The average donation was $20. Roll call depended on lots of small gifts, not a few large ones, Clark said.
“That’s what made it so special,” he said. “ ... The whole community supported it.”
Board members expect the poor economy may affect donors’ ability to give as they have in the past.
Clark hopes they are pleasantly surprised. This summer’s Goodfellows tennis tourney proved successful, bringing in more than $8,000.
“We were very pleased that event was able to go off without a hitch,” Clark said.
However, the annual performance of Handel’s “Messiah” by the Owensboro Choral Society has been canceled due to the worldwide pandemic. Donations from that event each year went to Goodfellows.
Goodfellows’ events will look different this year, Clark said; however, he hopes the community continues to stand behind the nonprofit that provides gifts to needy children during the holiday season and clothes and dental care for schoolchildren all year long.
“We hope the community will still support our mission to help these kids,” Clark said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.