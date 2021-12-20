The Goodfellows Club is best known for its annual Christmas party, where children in need receive toys, books and holiday cheer. The community’s generosity makes the party possible: Without the community’s support, some Owensboro and Daviess County children wouldn’t have much of a Christmas at all.
While many people like to donate specifically because of the Christmas party, Goodfellows works in schools all year long, providing new clothes, shoes, coats and even dental care. So, while the Christmas Party is over, Goodfellows mission continues on.
Bob Clark, chairman of the Goodfellows Board, said the week before Christmas is usually active, with people pouring donations into the club. Goodfellows as a goal of raising $185,000 this year.
As of Saturday morning, $70,745 had been raised, an amount that doesn’t include a record $35,000 donation made Friday by the Community Foundation for a greater Richmond.
“The coming week is when we get the bulk of our donations,” Clark said. Many of those donations are made by families, in memory of a beloved family member.
“It’s a Christmas gift to their loved ones,” Clark said.
Goodfellows’ work in the schools is done through the Family Resource Centers and Youth Service Centers. When family and youth center coordinators, or teachers or staff members see a student in need to new school clothes or shoes, Goodfellows is contacted.
Those new clothes and shoes make a big difference in a child’s life, Owensboro Public Schools superintendent Matthew Constant said.
“A lot of people don’t think that new clothes can change a kid’s confidence and attitude, but that’s what it does,” Constant said. Kids who feel “comfortable and confident” are better able to learn, Constant said.
“It’s indescribable when you see it,” Constant said.
Clark, who has been on the Goodfellows board for 10 years, and has been a volunteer with the organization since the 1980s, said Goodfellows will keep working in the schools throughout the school year.
All Goodfellows donations go straight to helping children.
Clark said what keeps him involved in Goodfellows is “just knowing you’re helping kids in need — and that need continues to grow.
“I know 100% of our proceeds go to kids in need,” Clark said.
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301. Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/contribute. Or, text RollCall to 41444.
For donations to appear in the Roll Call before or on Christmas Day, they must be submitted to the newspaper office no later than 9 a.m. Thursday, December 23.
Goodfellows Roll Call, Dec. 20, 2021
Previously reported$71,032.44
In memory of Allen McKelvey and Sandy Andersen by Dan and Karen Andersen$250
Eleanor Brown$200
In memory of Billy Vessels by Mark and Patsy Vessels$200
In memory of our parents, John and Ruth T. Ruth, and Hubert and Eunice Shipley by Jim and Barbara Ruth$200
In loving memory of Rebecca Julius Perkins, an advocate for children by Jean Julius$100
In memory of Weldon Brumley, Roy, Evelyn, Bobby, and Betty Howard, and Melanie McGrew by Wilma Brumley$100
In memory of Jim Hamilton$100
In memory of Lydia Jenkins, David, Tony, and Bobbie Emberton by the Jenkins family$75
In memory of John Lee, Jeffrey Lee, and Kevin Lee by Edwina Lee$50
In memory of Weldon Brumley and Gayle Hagan by Diana$50
Total as of Dec. 20, 2021 $72,357.44
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.