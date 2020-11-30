Kristy Brackin wants the community to know that the Goodfellows Club of Owensboro does more than provide for kids in need during the holidays.
Brackin, Daviess County Public Schools support services coordinator, said she doesn’t know how school systems would survive without the help of community resources, like those provided through Goodfellows.
“Budgets are not ever going to be enough to provide the overwhelming help that a community needs to be able to eliminate the barriers for kids to learn,” Brackin said.
Throughout the school year, Goodfellows provides for area students, whether it’s school clothes, coats for winter or an emergency situation. There have been instances in which a family has suffered a tragedy, like a fire, and Goodfellows stepped up to help purchase clothes and other necessary items for families.
The annual Goodfellows Christmas party has been canceled due to the coronavirus, but Brackin said the community needs to know the organization and all it offers for kids in the area is still working to provide.
“Kids will still be able to receive presents, we just have to go about it differently this year,” she said. “They are still serving many, many of our families in area school districts.”
Brackin also said she appreciates how accommodating the Goodfellows have been this year by offering multiple options for community members to give.
Goodfellows is a community effort, she said.
Because of Covid-19, in-person donations at the Messenger-Inquirer is currently unavailable. Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to: Goodfellows Club, Messenger-Inquirer, P.O. Box 1480, Owensboro, KY 42302 or online at www.goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/donate.
Goodfellows Roll Call, Nov. 30, 2020
Previously reported$11,251.47
Anonymous$250
Seven Hills Head Start Preschool Soup Day for Kids$176
Thank you cards$80
Maryanne Mountain$25.98
Total as of Nov. 30, 2020$11,783.42
Log In
