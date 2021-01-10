In November, when the Owensboro Goodfellows Club launched its 105th fund drive for needy children, Bob Clark, the organization’s president, was worried.

He expected the coronavirus pandemic to cut donations dramatically.

Clark said the budget from the annual Roll Call in the Messenger-Inquirer had been cut to $106,600 — from $162,000 a year earlier.

“We expect that COVID will knock us down 30% this year,” he said. “Our expenses are expected to be $168,000.”

But something like a Christmas miracle happened.

By last week, when the organization closed its books on 2020, the amount received stood at $186,015.18 — nearly $80,000 more than Goodfellows was expecting.

“It’s an all-time record,” Clark said. “I don’t know how it happened. When we saw the final amount, we thought, ‘What the heck’s going on’? Did people have more money because they couldn’t take vacations and couldn’t do other things? Did they decide to help Goodfellows? It was certainly a big surprise and we’re very grateful.”

For 104 years, Goodfellows put away money in a Rainy Day Fund.

Clark expected to have to tap into the fund this year for the first time.

But that didn’t happen.

“We thought donations would be down and expenses would be up this year,” Clark said. “But it was just the opposite.”

He said, “Our expenses were way over $200,000 last year. But they were down this year because kids were home and not going to school, so we weren’t called on for assistance by the Family Resource Centers.”

Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to: Goodfellows Club, Messenger-Inquirer, P.O. Box 1480, Owensboro, KY 42302 or made online at www.goodfellowsclubof owensboro.org/donate.

Another link to donate online is https://app.mobilecause.com/form/3ebhXQ?vid=eoq13. Or, text RollCall to 41444.

