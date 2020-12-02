With many Goodfellows Club of Owensboro events canceled this year due to COVID-19, the organization has started its first “Clothe a Child” campaign.
Each year, Goodfellows serves about 2,000 children in the community, providing clothing, toys, shoes, dental and medical care for those in need. According to Goodfellows, the assistance it provides is valued at about $100,000 annually.
However, major fundraising events, such as “Soup Day for Kids” and the “Messiah” performance have been canceled this year. To help continue its mission, Goodfellows started its Clothe a Child campaign.
According to the Goodfellows website, for $75, a child can be clothed for an entire year.
Anyone wishing to donate to the Clothe a Child campaign can text Clothe75 to 41444 or visit GoodfellowsClubofOwensboro.org/clothe-a-child to donate online with MobileCause.
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to: Goodfellows Club, Messenger-Inquirer, P.O. Box 1480, Owensboro, KY 42302 or made online at www.goodfellows clubofowensboro.org/donate. Another link to donate online is https://app.mobilecause.com/form/3ebhXQ?vid=eoq13. Or, text RollCall to 41444.
Goodfellows Roll Call, Dec. 2, 2020
Previously reported … $12,431.05
In memory of Brett Fredericks and
Larry Young by K.J. Harney … $1,000
In honor of our grandchildren and
great-grandchildren by Ernie and
Nadine Shock … $500
Richard Temple … $300
Mary Hughes … $150
In honor of Marvin W. and Mary H.
Mayes by Judith A. Mayes … $100
In honor of Monti Millay by Vickie and
David Osborne … $100
In honor of my grandchildren by
Jean Purcell … $70
In memory of Lester and Carolyn
Lewis by Jim Thompson … $51.96
In memory of Matt Newcomb … $50
In memory of Brett Newcomb … $50
In memory of Charles Newcomb … $25
In memory of James Goodwine … $25
In honor of my great-great
grandchildren, Adellyn, Mackenzie,
and Daemon by Betty Brewer … $10
Total as of Dec. 2, 2020 … $14,863.01
