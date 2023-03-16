Looks like Goodwood Brewing and Spirits is coming to Owensboro after all.
In 2021, the Louisville-based company announced plans to open a restaurant and brewery at 101 Frederica St. in early 2022.
Plans called for it to seat around 200.
Fans are still waiting.
But this week, the company picked up a building permit for a $478,885 remodeling of the 5,220 square feet of space on the first floor of the Enclave building that the restaurant and brewery will occupy.
Chris Sparks, the company’s vice president of restaurant operations, said the holdup has been getting the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.
He said the company isn’t ready to make any statements on the specifics of the new restaurant/brewery.
But he said it could be anywhere from four to eight months before it opens.
The opening of Goodwood Brewing and Spirits will give Owensboro two — or three — downtown breweries.
More from this section
Brew Bridge Brewery opened at 800 W. Second St. in July 2020, the city’s first brewery since 1903.
And Mile Wide Beer Co. opened at 119 E. Second St. in November of that year.
But Mile Wide was hurt by the coronavirus pandemic and closed in November 2021.
However, The Pub on Second, 116A W. Second St., is working on plans to open its own brewery this year.
That would give the city three breweries, apparently for the first time.
The website OldBreweries.com says Owensboro Brewery opened in 1899 and closed in 1903.
It was the only brewery in Owensboro, the site says.
But there were several in rural Daviess County, it says.
That list includes Emil Breidenbach Brewery, 1874-1876; A. Maximilian Bredenbach Brewery, 1876-1891; Schrecker & Snyder Brewery, 1891-1896; and Winkler & Walk Brewery, 1896-1899.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.