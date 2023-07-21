Two years after it announced plans for a restaurant on the Owensboro riverfront, Goodwood Owensboro will open its doors at 3 p.m. Monday on the first floor of The Enclave at the corner of Frederica Street and Veterans Boulevard, across from Smothers Park.
Plans originally called for the restaurant to include a brewery.
But Rebecca Redding, vice president for marketing, said Goodwood makes most of its beer in Louisville and will bring it to Owensboro instead.
Goodwood will offer a full bar with beer, a large number of bourbons, wine, cocktails and other spirits.
But, Redding said, the menu “is definitely not bar food. It’s upscale.”
She said the 70-member staff is experienced.
“Most have come from some very popular restaurants,” she said.
The patio will have couches, chairs and fire pits, Redding said.
“We’ll have fire pits at both ends,” she said. “It will be a place to gather with your group.”
Redding describes Goodwood as “a family-friendly, laid-back place.”
Top items on the menu in the five other cities where the restaurants are located are pretzel and beer cheese, the Waylon burger (yes, it’s named for the singer) and the mac-and-cheese melt.
Regular hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.
“The view of the river is beautiful,” Redding said. “I’ll bet I’ve taken 20 pictures of the bridge already. This is one of my favorite views.”
Although the restaurant won’t be open tonight for Friday After 5, they will be selling beer on the patio with a DJ playing music.
The ribbon-cutting will be July 28.
Redding said she’s looking forward to outdoor events at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum across Frederica Street.
The company’s website says it dates to 2005 with the Bluegrass Brewing Co.
Goodwood’s owners purchased that company in 2015 and rebranded it.
