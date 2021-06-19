Louisville-based Goodwood Brewing Co. plans to open its fifth restaurant — Goodwood Restaurant & Brewery — on the first floor of The Enclave at the corner of Frederica Street and Veterans Boulevard downtown around the first of the year.
That section of the building was originally designed for two restaurants.
But Ted Mitzlaff, the company’s CEO and chairman, said Friday that Goodwood will take the entire floor — minus SIP Owensboro, a wine bar that faces Frederica.
The restaurant and brewery should seat about 200 people, he said.
Mitzlaff said Goodwood will have a full-service menu and a full bar with spirts, wine and beer.
“My favorite on the menu is the Drunken Chicken, which is marinated for a day,” he said. “It’s divine.”
Mitzlaff said the restaurant’s food will all be made from scratch with a Southern motif.
Goodwood will be downtown’s third brewery in less than two years.
Brew Bridge Brewery opened at 800 W. Second St. in July, the city’s first brewery since 1903, and Mile Wide Beer Co. opened at 119 E. Second St. in November.
Mitzlaff said, “A rising tide lifts all boats. More breweries help business. We know the guys at Mile Wide. They’re about a half-mile from us in Louisville.”
He said Goodwood Restaurant & Brewery will have a five-barrel brewing system, which can produce 10 kegs of beer.
The dining room will have a large number of TVs for watching sports and a wide view of the Ohio River, Mitzlaff said.
“We’re excited to be able to cater to the waterfront crowd,” he said. “You have a lot of activities down there. It’s a gorgeous spot. We’ve been looking at Owensboro for years. It’s one of the fastest-growing cities in Kentucky. You’ve got the convention center and the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum down by the river. It’s where we want to be.”
The restaurant and brewery will employ about 60 people to start, Mitzlaff said.
Goodwood’s name comes from the fact that it ages its beer in charred oak bourbon barrels.
The brewery has also entered the whiskey business.
It has a new Goodwood Straight Rye whiskey as well as a 12-year-old bourbon and a 5-year-old.
Mitzlaff said he hopes to work with Owensboro’s Green River Distilling Co. on products soon.
“I’ve tasted their Green River Bourbon (which hasn’t been released yet) and it’s really good,” he said.
The company’s other restaurants are in Louisville, Frankfort, Lexington and Indianapolis.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
