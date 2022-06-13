Coming in at 0.3 acres, the elliptical-shaped Goose Egg Park is the smallest park in Owensboro’s park system. But what it lacks in size, it makes up for in history.
Located at 1228 West 3rd St., the land for the park was transferred to the City of Owensboro by the heirs of the late R.H. Taylor in 1901.
“Goose Egg, really, that was a common space created when an entire subdivision was created,” Parks Director Amanda Rogers said.
Rogers said the neighborhood surrounding Goose Egg Park, originally known as Taylor Place, was essentially a green space in the middle of the neighborhood with a fountain in the center.
“There were three streets worth of houses that they built, but the two streets that face that, they have this beautiful little green space with this 11-foot tall fountain, so it was probably a fairly high-class amenity to add to that subdivision,” she said.
According to the May 14, 1901, edition of the Messenger-Inquirer, the 11-foot high, 3,100-pound statue created in the Florentine style had been shipped from New York.
“It will be put in place has soon as it comes and the park will be opened to the public June 15,” the newspaper stated. “The grading has been almost finished. Nine thousands yards of dirt has been moved, and the unsightly depressions near the property have been filled.”
During the 1950s, some controversy surrounding the park was raised at City Hall regarding the traffic in the area on Sunday, when residents were traveling to and from work.
The May 6, 1953, edition of the paper reported a delegation of residents from the neighborhood around Goose Egg Park appeared at city hall to present two petitions, one signed by adults, the other by area children, asking that no changes be made to the park.
“Controversy over the park arose after the Rev. Otis Polley, pastor of the 3rd Street Methodist Church, and G.F. Robertson Sr., an officer of the Eaton Memorial Baptist Church, appeared at last week’s City Commission meeting to ask whether the city could so something to relieve Sunday morning traffic congestion in the neighborhood, where several churches are located,” the newspaper reported.
John J. Hazelrigg, the spokesman for the delegation, told commissioners Goose Egg Park had been used by residents of the neighborhood for years and, “he voiced their sentiments in opposition to any changes being made in the park — either in the grass plot or in the surrounding sidewalk which borders the circular parkway.”
Mayor LeRoy Woodward told the petitioners that the only reason the matter had been brought up in the first place was because residents of the section had complained of congested traffic conditions.
“The idea did not originate at City Hall,” Woodward said at the time. “(Commissioner Ben Hawes) and I have never had any desire to make any change at that park without the approval of those who live around the park.”
Rogers said that despite its small size, Goose Egg Park is still a valuable amenity for the community.
“One thing that I think is important is accessibility to green space for everyone,” she said. “Having green spaces spread throughout our community, I feel is really important so we can make that ability to commune with nature, relax and let your hair down, be outside and just have that physical and mental improvements that come from being outdoors with nature.”
