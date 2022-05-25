Julie Hawes Gordon has appealed her removal as Family Court judge to the state Supreme Court, saying the Judicial Conduct Commission’s decision to remove her was based on “frivolous, baseless, inflammatory, and at times even dangerous claims” against her.

The Supreme Court brief, signed by Gordon’s attorney, R. Kent Westberry, was sent to the Messenger-Inquirer by Gordon on Tuesday afternoon.

In the brief, Gordon said she acted within her rights, or made mistakes “attributed to her lack of adequate training and guidance,” and was inappropriately punished by the commission.

The JCC, in late-April, found Gordon abused her position as judge “over an extended period of time and over her entire tenure as judge.”

The commissioners voted unanimously to remove Gordon from continuing to preside as Family Court judge.

The panel found Gordon had attempted to use her position as judge to affect the outcomes of criminal cases involving her adult son, Dalton Gordon, by trying to arrange his release and by trying to influence both District Judge Daniel “Nick” Burlew II and Daviess County Attorney Claud Porter to get her son the outcomes she wanted.

The brief says because Gordon was the victim in at least some of the criminal cases involving her son, she had a right under state law to contact Porter to discuss her son’s cases. Gordon sites KRS 421.500, which says a crime victim “shall be consulted by attorney for the Commonwealth” about the disposition of the case.

“In light of these statutory rights, it is clear that Judge Gordon was not ‘using her influence ... to direct, control or impact the outcome,’ ” Westberry writes in the brief. Gordon was “exercising her lawful rights as a victim” to consult with Porter.

During the hearing, on one of the phone conversations recorded by the jail that was played for the commission, Gordon tells her son, “If I don’t propose something, they are going to come up with something on their own.”

At a March 6, 2020, hearing on one of Dalton Gordon’s cases, Burlew tells Dalton from the bench that he met with Julie Gordon for 45 minutes about Dalton’s case. A video of the hearing was played for the JCC.

In the brief, Westberry calls Burlew’s statement “classic hearsay.” During the hearing, Gordon said that Burlew would stop her and question her about her son’s cases, and denied that the meeting Burlew referred to on the bench happened.

Westberry argues the JCC should have had Burlew testify.

“On the one hand, the JCC attaches such significance to Judge Burlew’s off-hand comment in a hearing tape that it hangs the harsh sanction of removal upon it. On the other hand, counsel for the JCC did not think Judge Burlew’s testimony important enough to require him to actually show up and testify,” Westberry writes.

Calls made to Burlew last week, to ask for his recollection of the March 2020 case and any discussions he had with Gordon about it, were not returned.

Westberry also denies Gordon retaliated against attorneys in her courtroom, that she inappropriately gave guardian ad litem appointments to the attorney representing her son in his criminal cases, and that she deleted evidence from her son’s social media.

Regarding the allegations of conflicts of interest, Westberry writes if there was a conflict with Gordon having her son’s attorney, Clay Wilkey, as an appointed guardian ad litem in her courtroom, it was Wilkey’s duty to avoid them, not Gordon’s.

As judge, Gordon had the authority to appoint guardian ad litems to represent children’s best interest in court, at a rate of $500 per case.

In the brief, Gordon accuses the JCC — a panel of judges, attorneys and professionals outside the legal profession — of putting her and her family at risk of harm by “making grave misrepresentations” about evidence presented during the JCC hearing.

“One can only hope it was a reckless error, and not one made with intent to inflict harm,” Westberry writes.

Westberry denies Gordon received favorable treatment from Jailer Art Maglinger, who arranged visits between Gordon and her son in Maglinger’s office. The visits were arranged because it was a security risk for Gordon to see her son in public visitation, Westberry argues.

The attorney for the JCC will also have an opportunity to file a response with the Supreme Court. It was unknown Tuesday evening how long the appeals process will take.

Gordon lost her bid for reelection in the May primary, coming in last behind challengers Jennifer Hendricks and Thomas Vallandingham.

A second Daviess Family Court seat was created by state lawmakers earlier this year. Gordon announced on social media that she intends to run for the new seat in November. Nothing in state law blocks her from doing so.

So far, Andrew Johnson, a partner in a Owensboro law firm with Gordon’s husband, Sale Gordon, is the only her person in the running for the new seat.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse