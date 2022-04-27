Daviess Family Judge Julie Hawes Gordon, who was ordered removed from the bench last week, has filed a motion for the Judicial Conduct Commission to reconsider its decision.

Last week, the commission concluded that Gordon should be removed from her position. That followed a hearing held earlier this month to hear allegations of misconduct. Gordon’s motion for reconsideration asks the JCC to vacate its ruling.

A JCC investigator cited Gordon for abusing her position as a judge by trying to get preferential treatment for her adult son, Dalton Gordon, in his criminal cases.

Gordon was also cited for retaliating against state social workers who didn’t meet her deadlines or disagreed with her decisions, having her staff perform drug tests that were mishandled and having conflicts of interest.

The commission ruled unanimously that Gordon be removed from the bench. State law allows Gordon to appeal within 10 days of the decision to the Supreme Court.

Gordon said Wednesday she made mistakes, but she denied the allegations. Gordon said she and her attorney, R. Kent Westberry, didn’t know what allegations the JCC’s attorney was going to make the focus of the hearings “until very close or until the day of the hearing.”

“I don’t feel we had equal opportunity to be heard on those specific concerns, because it was such a large volume (of allegations) that were not” dismissed, Gordon said. “I would hesitate to say it was unfair, because I don’t think that it was intentionally unfair. I believe our ability to defend was hampered by the sheer number (of allegations) that weren’t dismissed early on.”

The JCC panel found Gordon used her position to try to influence County Attorney Claud Porter and then District Judge Daniel “Nick” Burlew II to get her son released in one of his cases. In a recording of a March 2020 court hearing, Burlew tells Dalton Gordon he had spoken to Julie Gordon for 45 minutes about his case.

Gordon said playing the hearing video amounted to presenting an “unsworn” statement by Burlew to the commission, and said, if the defense had known the statement was a focal point, “we would have subpoenaed Judge Burlew.”

Gordon said Wednesday she never met with Burlew, and that his statement on the bench was “an off-hand comment.”

“He wasn’t offering that for the truth of what he was saying,” Gordon said. She doesn’t know why Burlew made that comment from the bench.

“There was never a time that I sat down with Nicky Burlew and said, ‘I need to talk to you about my son’s criminal cases,’ ” she said. “That never would have happened.”

The motion for reconsideration argues Gordon had a right to be involved with her son’s cases because of Marsy’s Law, a crime victim’s bill of rights that became part of the state constitution in 2020.

“Judge Gordon was necessarily ‘involved’ with Dalton’s case in the sense that she was the victim and complaining witness and had certain constitutional rights under Marsy’s Law,” the motion says. “That is the only capacity in which Judge Gordon was ‘involved’ ...’ ”

Gordon said Marsy’s Law does not give crime victims the right to talk to a judge presiding over a case, but said a crime victim would be within their rights to consult with Porter.

“As Claud Porter stated, he takes those calls every day,” she said.

During the hearing, some members of the commission said judges have to avoid the appearance of impropriety. When asked about those comments, Gordon said of her talks with Porter, “in the legal community, I don’t think there would have been appearance of impropriety.”

As to whether people in the community at large would see those talks as improper, Gordon said, “there has to be some reasonableness standard. I think the commission disagrees with the reasonableness.”

Gordon said the commission was influenced by “a good deal of perjured testimony given at the hearing. I think the JCC had a bad taste in their mouth altogether and took everything as being true.

“I make mistakes. I’ve been upfront with stakeholders from the beginning about mistakes (associated with) starting a new system. I could have done anything differently, but none of it was intentional, and none of it was to gain anything for myself and my family.”

Gordon is on the ballot for the May primary election, where she will face candidates Jennifer Hendricks and Thomas Vallandingham for the seat.

Michon Lindstrom, director of communications for Secretary of State Michael Adam’s office, said Gordon “was not disbarred, so she is technically still eligible to run for that seat.”

“Our office does not have the authority to remove (candidates) from the ballot,” Lindstrom said. A challenge can be filed if the person filing the charge can show a candidate doesn’t meet the qualifications for office.

Gordon’s appeal to the Supreme Court, once it is filed, could take time to review. Gordon remains suspended with pay until the outcome of the appeal. The state constitution says the pay of a judge shall not be reduced during his or her term.

According to the AOC website, a Circuit-level judge, which includes Family Court judges, earned $130,926 in 2021. When asked about continuing to be paid, Gordon said, “I’m not particularly happy about it ... I’d much rather do my job and not get paid for it.”

If the JCC declines to reconsider its ruling, the appeals process allows for the Supreme Court to review the case. They could uphold, modify or remove the ruling.

If the ruling is upheld, Gordon will have the right to petition the Supreme Court for a rehearing if “it appears that the court has overlooked a material fact in the record, or a controlling statute or decision, or has misconceived the issues presented on the appeal or the law applicable thereto,” according the state court rules.

For now, the Family Court position will continue to be held by retired Judge Joe Castlen and retired Judge Tom Castlen, with current District Judge David Payne handling some family cases. Joe Castlen said he has been told informally by AOC officials to expect to remain in Family Court until the end of the year.

If Gordon is removed by the Supreme Court, there would be a vacancy in her seat the state could fill be appointment. Castlen said that likely won’t happen in this case.

“In this short amount of time, they will not fill that vacancy,” Castlen said. “It’s going to be several months” before the appeal process is complete.

