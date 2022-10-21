Former Judge Julia Hawes Gordon is running for Family Judge in Daviess County’s Fourth Division.
She was elected Daviess Family Judge in 2016, and took office in 2017. She was Family judge until voluntarily stepping down last fall, after the Judicial Conduct Commission entered into formal proceedings against her on allegations of judicial misconduct.
