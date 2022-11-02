Julia Hawes Gordon, who was removed as Daviess Family Court judge earlier this year by the state Judicial Conduct Commission, has withdrawn from the race for Family Court judge.

Michon Lindstrom, communications director for Secretary of State Michael Adams’ office, said Gordon withdrew from the election on Tuesday. The Secretary of State’s website lists Gordon as “withdrawn” from the race for Daviess County’s second Family Court seat.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.