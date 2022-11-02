Julia Hawes Gordon, who was removed as Daviess Family Court judge earlier this year by the state Judicial Conduct Commission, has withdrawn from the race for Family Court judge.
Michon Lindstrom, communications director for Secretary of State Michael Adams’ office, said Gordon withdrew from the election on Tuesday. The Secretary of State’s website lists Gordon as “withdrawn” from the race for Daviess County’s second Family Court seat.
Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty said the withdraw means that votes cast for Gordon will not be counted in next week’s election. The same goes for any votes for Gordon by absentee ballot will not be counted.
McCarty said, “When people come to the polls, there will be notices saying Julie has withdrawn and no votes will be counted for her.”
A call to Gordon Tuesday afternoon was not returned.
Gordon was removed as judge by the JCC in April, when the body found Gordon had violated judicial canons. In particular, the JCC decided Gordon had attempted to use her position as judge to influence the outcome of criminal cases involving her adult son, Dalton Gordon.
The conduct commission found Gordon had attempted to arrange her son’s release by having contact with Daviess Count Attorney Claud Porter and with District Judge Daniel “Nick” Burlew II.
The JCC also found Gordon had conflicts of interest; used her staff to conduct drug tests of Family Court litigants that were mishandled; retaliated against social workers in her courtroom and used her influence to get special meetings with her son while he was at the Daviess County Detention Center. Gordon’s statements to the commission lacked candor, the JCC found.
The state Supreme Court upheld Gordon’s removal in an Oct. 20 ruling.
Gordon was running for the fourth division Family Court seat. With Gordon’s withdrawal, voters will choose between Andrew Johnson and Angela Thompson.
