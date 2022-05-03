The Judicial Conduct Commission has denied Daviess Family Judge Julie Hawes Gordon’s request to reconsider their order to remove Gordon from the bench.

In an order issued Monday, the commission denied Gordon’s request. On April 22, the commission ruled Gordon should be removed as Family Court judge.

The ruling came after a three-day hearing earlier in April, where commissioners heard testimony over complaints that Gordon had abused her position as judge by attempting to affect the outcomes of criminal cases involving her adult son, Dalton Gordon.

The JCC found Gordon had attempted to influence County Attorney Claud Porter and District Judge Daniel “Nick” Burlew II to arrange her son’s release from jail and into drug treatment.

The JCC also ruled Gordon had retaliated against social workers in her courtroom who didn’t meet her deadlines or disagreed with her rulings; had conflicts of interest; had staff perform drug tests that were mishandled; and had not been truthful with the JCC.

Gordon filed a motion to reconsider, claiming she had a right to be involved in her son’s cases through Marsy’s Law, a constitutional amendment passed in 2020 that gives crime victims rights in court. Gordon was the complaining witness in some of her son’s criminal cases.

Rights afforded under Marsy’s Law include the right to be heard at hearings, to be informed of hearings and when a defendant is released from jail, and to consult with the prosecutor.

In his response to the motion, JCC attorney Jeff Mando wrote Marsy’s Law doesn’t relieve Gordon of her “sworn duty to comply with the judicial Canons in the Kentucky Code of Judicial Conduct.”

“More specifically, Marsy’s Law does not authorize a judge, who may be a victim of a crime, to use her influence, contacts and position of authority to direct, control or impact the outcome of a family member’s criminal charges.”

Mando wrote Marsy’s Law does not apply, because some of the acts occurred before the constitutional amendment became law after the November 2020 election.

The JCC refusal to reconsider removing Gordon from the bench is not the final word. Gordon has 10 days after the date of the ruling to file an appeal with the state Supreme Court. Gordon said last week she plans to appeal.

