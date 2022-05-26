The event formerly known as “Gospel on the River,” part of the Owensboro Friday After 5 event, has undergone some changes in venue and acts, as well as having a new name.

The gospel-singing event will now be called “Hallelujah Fridays.”

The reasoning behind the name change, said Pam Smith-Wright, event chairwoman, was as simple as a change in venue.

“When we were down by the river, it was called Gospel on the River, and since we’re not there anymore, we needed another name for it,” she said.

While the event is still under the Friday After 5 umbrella, Hallelujah Fridays will be held at First Baptist Church on J. R. Miller Blvd on one Friday each month throughout the summer.

Hallelujah Friday will be from 6 to 8 p.m on June 17, July 22 and Aug. 19.

Unlike when the event was on the riverfront, Smith-Wright said she is looking for more local musicians to perform.

“It’s a little different this time, we want to include community churches,” she said. “So what we want to do is to have choirs from churches here in the community to come and sing at Hallelujah Fridays.”

Much in the same way Friday After 5 is a community-based event, Smith-Wright has sought to make Hallelujah Fridays more community-based.

“We used to have a lot of Christian or gospel groups to come in from out of town,” she said, “but we thought we’d make Hallelujah Fridays more community-oriented as well.”

By making the changes, Smith-Wright hopes to get more community involvement.

“We felt we’d be including their congregations, because if a choir would come, then a lot of their congregation would come to hear them sing, or they would come to hear other churches sing,” Smith-Wright said. “We are trying to include the community.”

Hallelujah Fridays are sponsored by Glenn Family Services, which sponsored Gospel on the River for more than a decade.

“It’s an opportunity to give the Friday After 5 folks another option on the music they wanted to hear and the events that they wanted to participate in,” said Glenn Taylor, chairman of Glenn Family Services. “We thought there was an audience for Southern gospel music, and those folks who enjoy Southern gospel music didn’t have a place to do that.

“Also, it was just plain providence. Someone suggested it, and we thought we’d try it, and it became a big hit.”

Any person, group or choir interested in performing at Hallelujah Fridays should contact Smith-Wright at 270-485-3617 or smithwrightp@aol.com.

“We want them to be a part (of this event),” she said.