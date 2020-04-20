The Kentucky Department of Education has unveiled a program called Teachers Helping Teachers in an effort to assist educators impacted by the strains and pressures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program is part of KDE’s Go Teach KY initiative, which is aimed at supporting and promoting the education profession in the commonwealth.
The Teachers Helping Teachers program allows experienced educators to offer advice and assistance to teachers in need. There are currently 18 teacher mentors registered to provide this help during the time of school building closures due to the coronavirus.
All school districts have been closed to in-person instruction, by order of Gov. Andy Beshear, through at least May 1.
Kentucky Interim Commissioner Kevin C. Brown said many teachers might find themselves stressed out and in need of a mentor or some ideas for resources during this time.
“We know teachers are being asked to deliver meaningful instruction in a way they were never trained to handle,” he said, adding that he is “so thankful for our GoTeachKY initiative being willing to take on this project and for both the teachers who have volunteered to be mentors and those who are wanting to be mentored.”
“Together we can make sure our students are still receiving a meaningful education through our non-traditional instruction and we all can learn new lessons on how to make alternative forms of education work for all of our students,” Brown said.
This program will take place virtually on digital platforms like Zoom, Google Hangouts and Microsoft Teams. Those interested in participating in this new program can learn more information by visiting the goteachky.com website and clicking the Teachers Helping Teachers link to fill out the required forms.
Last August, KDE launched the GoTeachKY website and opened up applications for its program offering renewable loan forgiveness to those interested in educating the commonwealth’s youngest minds. The website is a resource for individuals who are either interested in teaching right out of school or looking for a career change. It provides information on the various avenues to earning a teaching certification, including using previous work experience or a local district training program as pathways into the field.
KDE is also accepting applications for its Kentucky Academy for Equity in Teaching renewable loan forgiveness program, which was unrolled last year in an effort to recruit a diverse population of teachers-to-be.
The KAET program is for undergraduate students currently in education programs and students who are in the beginning certification processes of their master’s of education preparation programs. Per its requirements and eligibility, the program is meant to target diverse groups of individuals headed into the teaching profession.
For more information about the Go Teach KY campaign and for requirement information to be eligible for the KAET program, visit the KDE website at education.ky.gov.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.