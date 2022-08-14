Pokémon trainers across Owensboro had the opportunity to participate in the Pokémon GO Community Day on Saturday, hosted by Niantic, the development company of the game.

Owensboro was selected as one of 18 cities across the United States to participate in the community day, according to the Pokémon Go Live website.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.