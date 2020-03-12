With eight confirmed Kentucky cases of the coronavirus, Gov. Andy Beshear made a plea Wednesday for citizens to avoid large crowds, and it came with a request for churches to cancel services this weekend.
“I don’t believe whether you go to church (or not) during this period of time is a test of faith,” said Beshear during a COVID-19 briefing. “I believe God gives us wisdom to protect each other and we should do that.”
The governor’s recommendation, however, did not persuade the local Owensboro Catholic Diocese or many Protestant churches to forgo services this weekend.
According to a statement released late Wednesday afternoon from the Diocese, the Most Rev. William F. Medley, who oversees 78 parishes in western Kentucky, made the decision to continue all masses after consulting with other bishops in Kentucky.
“With the information we have now, Bishop Medley will not be calling for a diocesan-wide cancellation of daily or weekend masses,” the statement said. The full release can be found at owensborodiocese.org.
Owensboro Christian Church also issued a statement saying all services will go on as scheduled this weekend.
“...While it is crucial to be informed, sensitive, and wise in the way we approach this outbreak, it is equally crucial that we conduct ourselves in a way that reflects our confidence and trust in a God who offers hope regardless of circumstance. We encourage you to take this as an opportunity to display peace rather than panic, prayer rather than fear,” the statement said.
The Rev. Micah Spicer, pastor of Third Baptist Church, said he will be consulting church leaders but that the service will likely take place even if it’s utilizing technology such as Facebook Live to reach the congregation in their homes.
“Even if we decide not to have church in the building, we’ll still proceed with some kind of live service where people can sit at home and be part of,” Spicer said.
In the Sorgho community, Pleasant Grove Baptist has been anticipating the opening of its new church building and 600-seat sanctuary on Sunday.
David Rodgers, Pleasant Grove’s music and children’s pastor, said the church is going forward with the 10:30 a.m. celebration service as scheduled.
“Unless schools and sporting events are canceled, we still have the green light,” Rodgers said.
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, church leaders said they are suspending traditions such as shaking hands and passing the tithing plate.
The Rev. Greg Faulls, senior pastor of Bellevue Baptist Church, said no official decision has been made about this Sunday, but that precautions will be made if services go forward.
“We’re going to be limiting our singers and musicians on stage,” Faulls said. “The choir isn’t having rehearsal because we’re not putting them all up there together. …We stopped handshaking in services this past week. We might not pass the offering plate; we may have people drop money at the door in a bucket.”
As churches made their decisions, they’ve been communicating with their members through social media and email.
The Rev. Thomas Webb, pastor of Buck Creek Baptist Church, said he feels certain the church doors will be open Sunday for anyone who’s comfortable attending during this time.
“We will probably send out an email to contact members and we’ll share on Facebook basically saying, ‘We will have service but if you don’t feel like coming or you’re concerned, then we understand’.”
At Masonville Baptist Church, the Rev. Ben White said Sunday services are going ahead as planned.
“As pastor, I don’t want people living in fear but I do want them to be smart — be cleanly, use sanitizer, wash your hands and limit facial contact,” White said.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299{
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.