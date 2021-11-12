HOPKINS COUNTY — Governor Andy Beshear was in Hopkins County Wednesday evening to present two large checks for the city of Nortonville and the city of Morton’s Gap.
The first check, in the amount of $125,000, was a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant for the city of Nortonville to make improvements to their park and soccer complex. This award was announced in March and was finally presented to city officials.
The second check, in the amount of $109,000, which was awarded to Morton’s Gap Water District to extend their water lines to White City Road. Extension of the water system rehabilitation, funded by the Clean Water Program, will provide six households with clean drinking water, who have never had this before.
“I appreciate the legislatures for coming together on this project,” Governor Andy Beshear. “We have a duty to invest in every part of the commonwealth, and none of this would be possible without the county judge, mayor, council members and magistrates. We have to break down barriers and decide how to move forward. The PADD (Pennyrile Area Development District) has also played a huge part of these projects.”
Some more good news for Hopkins County comes in the area of infrastructure. The transportation cabinet will receive discretionary dollars to resurface five roads in town. The roadways are critical for life, whether it is going to work, church, or taking your family out to dinner.
“Bipartisan agreement in today’s world deserves a big round of applause,” Rocky Adkins, Senior Adviser to the Governor. “The road money comes out of the budget of transportation, another agreement among legislatures. To be able to come and help this county after flooding and terrible events, at the end of the day this is what it is all about. Renovations for the park, this is a special day for this community and Hopkins County. Rural Kentucky deserves to have a seat at the table, and our folks deserve to have the same opportunities as everyone in the rest of the country.”
