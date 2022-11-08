Gov. Andy Beshear is scheduled to be in Ohio County at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, to help break ground for a new $30-million distillery.
Jacob Call and JD Edwards, who helped create Green River Distilling Co., are the faces of the Western Kentucky Distilling Co., which will be in Bluegrass Crossings Business Center.
Call had a 90-day no-compete contract with Green River that ended on Oct. 31.
He said the new company chose the location because it was a build-ready site with a pad and footers already in place.
Call was Green River’s master distiller and director of operations and Edwards was the company controller.
Edwards will be president of the new distillery and Call will be chief operating officer and master distiller.
They said the new distillery should be operational by summer and begin producing 50,000 barrels of bourbon and rye a year.
It will create 35 jobs.
Call said it will begin by producing bourbon and rye for other companies and then begin creating its own signature brands.
“We’ll have an announcement about some of our signature bourbon and rye in a couple of weeks,” he said.
At Green River, Call worked with football legend Terry Bradshaw, country singer Alan Jackson and others to create bourbon recipes for them.
He said he doesn’t have any celebrity brands lined up yet, “but we’ve had a lot of inquiries. Business is strong and brisk.”
The distillery will have 24,000 square feet with 15 rickhouses — warehouses — expected over the next five years.
That will add 300,000 square feet with the capacity to store 250,000 barrels of aging whiskey.
The distillery is located on 80 acres.
“There will be expansions,” Call said.
Western Kentucky Distilling will be the first legal distillery in Ohio County. Most counties in western Kentucky had illegal distilling during Prohibition.
Daviess and Muhlenberg counties each have two modern distilleries, although Glenmore is a bottling operation only.
Call said the 50,000 barrels of bourbon and rye they plan to produce will make them a midsize distillery — about half the size of Green River.
But there’s room for growth.
A visitor center is planned in a few years.
Call is the eighth generation of his family to make bourbon since Samuel Call in 1791 in what’s now Bourbon County.
He’s created more than 20 recipes for bourbon and rye, including the new Green River Kentucky Straight Bourbon.
Fifteen of them carry his name on the label.
The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority has approved $1.125 million to help the distillery start up.
Western Kentucky Distilling says it plans to buy all cooking, fermenting and distilling equipment in the state, including a Vendome 36-inch copper still.
It also plans to use locally grown corn in its products.
Call said all four of the distillery’s owners are Kentuckians.
Partners are Call, Edwards and Michael King and an LLC.
King is president of Norman King Electric in Owensboro, as well as the owner of Crown Investment Group, which has developed bourbon barrel storage warehouses for Green River Distilling.
KEDFA says that Tetterton Couch OZ Fund of Nicholasville owns 20% or more of the company.
Tetterton is headed by Mike Tetterton, who along with Mark Stoops, the University of Kentucky’s head football couch, took over RD1 Bourbon in December 2020.
In September, Kentucky reported 95 distilleries across the state.
