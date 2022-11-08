OWESPTS-11-08-22 DISTILLERY

An artist’s rendering shows the new $30 million, state-of-the-art Western Kentucky Distilling Company that will be built in Beaver Dam.

 Rendering submitted

Gov. Andy Beshear is scheduled to be in Ohio County at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, to help break ground for a new $30-million distillery.

Jacob Call and JD Edwards, who helped create Green River Distilling Co., are the faces of the Western Kentucky Distilling Co., which will be in Bluegrass Crossings Business Center.

