A Paducah criminal defense attorney has been named as a special justice on the Supreme Court of Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday named Emily Roark, a partner at the Bryant Law Center in Paducah, to represent the 1st Supreme Court District on an upcoming case.
Roark told The Sun it is an honor to serve on the state Supreme Court.
“A lot of attorneys in this area are very knowledgeable about the law. That the governor would ask me to serve is an honor,” Roark said.
Roark learned through the mail on Friday that she was appointed as a special justice, she told The Sun. The case Roark said she will hear is a motion for discretionary review, which is when the Supreme Court is asked to review a decision of the Kentucky Court of Appeals.
The Kentucky Supreme Court, made up of one chief justice and six associate justices, hears civil and criminal cases on appeal and is the final interpreter on state law. Special justices are appointed to the state Supreme Court when one or two justices decline or are unable to sit on a case, according to the state constitution.
Mark Bryant, head of Bryant Law Center, said he was “just tickled about it,” when he heard Roark was named as a special justice.
“In my years of practicing law, which is almost 50 years now, that has happened so seldom across the state. To my knowledge, it has only happened twice in Paducah in the last 40 years or more,” Bryant said.
Roark is a graduate of the University of Kentucky Law School and began working at the Bryant Law Center in 2000, according to her biography on Bryant’s website. She is admitted to the Kentucky Bar and United States District Court of Western Kentucky. Roark is also a former president of the McCracken County Bar Association.
