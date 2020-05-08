“We can come out of this strong and build back the economy better than ever,” Gov. Andy Beshear told the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce’s Rooster Booster Breakfast on Thursday.
The coronavirus pandemic has kept most businesses in the state shuttered for nearly two months and sent unemployment to levels not seen in years.
But Beshear said the hard times won’t last.
After 60 years of monthly breakfasts in various locations around the city, the Rooster Booster went virtual Thursday.
People stayed home, fixed their own breakfasts and watched the governor on Facebook Live or Zoom.
Candance Castlen Brake, chamber president, said Thursday’s event “was definitely a record crowd.”
The event usually drew 375 people a month and sometimes up to 550.
Thursday’s online event attracted more than 6,000 viewers.
Beshear, speaking from Frankfort, said he is seeing “a new dedication to kindness and compassion” across the state.
“We can be better in our new normal,” he said. “I hope we come out of this with less unemployment than before.”
The state has talked for weeks about “flattening the curve,” which means isolating people to keep the number of coronavirus cases at a manageable level.
Beshear said the state has not only flattened the curve, “we’ve cut the top off the muffin” — meaning the curve has really been flattened.
Some businesses will start reopening on Monday and more will come back each week this month.
“Tens of thousands of lives have been saved,” Beshear said.
But, he said, with more businesses reopening, “Our challenges are only going to get bigger. The virus isn’t going away.”
Beshear said, “The threat is that we may have to pause (close businesses) again.”
He urged people to continue to follow the guidelines with social distancing and wearing masks in public.
“We won’t reach the old normal until there’s a vaccine,” the governor said.
But he said, “For many of us, work is part of our identity” and reopening businesses will help with that.
“I love our state,” Beshear said. “We are more unified than ever.”
He said, “Owensboro has been hit hard by this. Western Kentucky has been hit hard by this.”
But he urged the community to keep following safety guidelines as the state transitions from “Healthy at Home to Healthy at Work.”
Brake said Thursday’s virtual event “demonstrates to us that people are ready to connect with one another. And that, even though we may not be in the same room with one another for the time being, we will continue to provide ways for our community to connect.”
She said, “Our business community deserves our support. They are resilient. They are continuing to adapt to get through this time. And we will adapt right alongside of them.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
