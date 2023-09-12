When Green River Asset Building Coalition began in 2004, its purpose was to provide a free tax service to low-income families and individuals.
And to do so, it has relied heavily on volunteers for nearly two decades.
However, Keith Sanders, executive director of the Hager Foundation, said the volunteer numbers have dropped, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic.
The GRABC is an initiative originally organized by the Hager Foundation, which is rooted in providing opportunities for economically marginalized children.
Sanders said the GRABC expanded the Hager Foundation’s mission to families.
According to Sanders, the median income of the GRABC’s clients’ gross income is between $22,000 and $23,000 annually, and he estimated that 12,000 to 13,000 households are eligible for the free tax service.
“If you want to improve the well-being of children, you can’t be blind to the plight of their parents,” Sanders said. “The mission of the Green River Asset Building Coalition is to help working families become more financially self-sufficient.”
Sanders said the GRABC was built around the idea that many low-income families and individuals weren’t filing taxes because of the cost to pay tax services.
That meant there were millions of dollars in unclaimed earned income tax refunds in not only Daviess County, but also within the surrounding counties.
“So the way to get people to file is to provide a free tax service,” Sanders said. “If you don’t owe the federal government money, they don’t come looking for you. But if they owe you, you have to work for it.”
The GRABC is now heading into its 20th tax season short on volunteer tax preparers.
Teresa Thomas, the GRABC’s executive director, said an emphasis is being placed on volunteer outreach.
More from this section
Thomas added that Daviess County could use at least 35 new volunteers.
“We could probably even take 50 or 60,” she said.
Thomas said math or accounting backgrounds aren’t necessary to be a volunteer tax preparer.
“They don’t have to have tax experience,” Thomas said. “They’re going to be trained on it. It’s all done through the IRS’ program; it’s a database and website they go through and it trains them from start to finish.”
For much of the GRABC’s existence, Daviess County’s volunteers worked at temporary sites across the community.
But in 2021, the GRABC opened what’s now its headquarters at 1128 West Second St., where all of Daviess County’s training and free tax returns are done.
“We could serve 5,000 people (in Daviess County) if we have enough volunteers,” Sanders said.
Although the main office is in Daviess County, the GRABC offers the free tax service in 10 other counties — Breckinridge, Grayson, Hancock, Hardin, Henderson, McLean, Meade, Union, Ohio and Webster.
Since its first tax season in 2005, the GRABC went from preparing 305 tax returns and $306,000 in total refunds to 5,311 tax returns and more than $6 million in total refunds in 2023 throughout its 11-county coverage area.
Thomas said that a volunteer appreciation dinner is being planned this fall to help in retention and in recruitment efforts.
“The volunteers are what make it run,” Thomas said. “I help the organization run for the day-to-day but it’s who we will have in those tax service seats as volunteers that are huge assets for our growth potential.”
For more information about the GRABC or how to volunteer, go to www.grabc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.