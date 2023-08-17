At age 88, Grace Conklin never expected to participate in Franklin’s Garden Spot 5K race. But when she began attending Jennifer Sturm’s senior fitness classes about a year and a half ago, her idea of “normal” began to change.
“First of all, I feel better,” she said. “During the pandemic, I got tired of sitting so I found Jen Sturm’s Silver Sneakers class and started going. Since then, a lot of things have changed for the better.” Sturm’s ‘Fitness. Fun. Jen.’ classes meet on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at Jim Roberts Park. “We’re sponsored by Silver Sneakers and Franklin’s Department of Parks and Recreation,” Sturm said. “I’m a certified Silver Sneakers teacher, and any Silver Sneakers member can attend for free.” Sturm began teaching personal fitness classes in Franklin in 2016, at the invitation of Parks Director Lisa Deavers and began teaching Silver Sneakers classes at the park in 2021. “We use the Ag Building there, which is basically a pole barn. It gives us lots of room. After we moved, the class size kind of exploded. We have 55 seniors registered, and average around 45 students in every class.”
The ages of the students range from 55 to Conklin’s 88. “There’s not a geriatric one in the bunch,” Sturm declared. “Every exercise is low or no impact, and the classes include cardio, balance, and weight training.”
Sturm’s classes have a strong emphasis on functional strength. “It’s important, as we get older, to stay strong and balanced enough to function,” she said. “Can you bend down to tie your shoe? Can you get up from a chair? Can you step over the dog without losing your balance?” Students in Sturm’s class take a lower body functional fitness test once a month. “These tests are called ‘sit-to-stands’,” she said. “You sit in a chair, cross your arms, stand up and sit down, and count the number you can do in 30 seconds.
The national average for this age group is twelve. My class average is 16. Gracie Conklin, our 88-year-old, does 18 ‘sit-to-stands’ in 30 seconds.”
stake in her passion for fitness. “I’m over 50 now, and I want to be strong and fit enough to do what I want when I want, all the way to the grave,” she said. “People lose their independence because they are physically weak. I have a new student who’s 79 and has been coming to class for about two months. She showed up with a cane, and now she can do 15 sit-to-stands. She was having trouble rolling over in bed, but not anymore.”
More than 15 of Sturm’s senior fitness students showed up for the Garden Spot 5K, and Conklin frankly stated that she was participating because “they talked me into it.”
Conklin walked the race alongside Neta Cassetty, who was participating for a second year. “Neta is maybe giving up the chance to win in her age group because she wants to support Grace’s decision to do this,” Sturm explained. “That’s because we support each other. A big part of our philosophy is socialization. We get together, exercise hard, have fun, and make friends. These classes are social outlets along with everything else.”
Sturm also believes in the power of positive thinking. “I hate hearing someone say they’re too old to do something,” she said. “I don’t know what that means. If you tell yourself you’re disabled, you’re disabled. But the opposite is true too. If you tell yourself you can do something, you’ll do it.”
When the Garden Spot 5K was over, three members of Sturm’s class took home medals, and if you’re wondering if Grace Conklin completed the race, here is the final report, in the words of her proud teacher, Jennifer Sturm:
“Gracie Cocklin — 88-year-old dynamo. Oldest participant in the Garden Spot 5k Walk-Race. Finished 3rd in the 75-100 age group. She is 10 years older than the 1st and 2nd place finishers. This was her first ever race.”
