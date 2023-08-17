At age 88, Grace Conklin never expected to participate in Franklin’s Garden Spot 5K race. But when she began attending Jennifer Sturm’s senior fitness classes about a year and a half ago, her idea of “normal” began to change.

“First of all, I feel better,” she said. “During the pandemic, I got tired of sitting so I found Jen Sturm’s Silver Sneakers class and started going. Since then, a lot of things have changed for the better.” Sturm’s ‘Fitness. Fun. Jen.’ classes meet on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at Jim Roberts Park. “We’re sponsored by Silver Sneakers and Franklin’s Department of Parks and Recreation,” Sturm said. “I’m a certified Silver Sneakers teacher, and any Silver Sneakers member can attend for free.” Sturm began teaching personal fitness classes in Franklin in 2016, at the invitation of Parks Director Lisa Deavers and began teaching Silver Sneakers classes at the park in 2021. “We use the Ag Building there, which is basically a pole barn. It gives us lots of room. After we moved, the class size kind of exploded. We have 55 seniors registered, and average around 45 students in every class.”

